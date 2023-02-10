Aspen Skiing Co. has unveiled an updated vision for Snowmass Ski Area that includes several replacement chairlifts, one new lift, new and expanded restaurants, more beginning skier facilities and expanded snowmaking.
SkiCo’s new master development plan includes replacing the Village Express chairlift out of Base Village with a gondola as well as replacing and relocating the Coney Glade lift with a new chair called Coneygame that would extend down Fanny Hill to provide another route out of the base.
“By increasing Snowmass’ out-of-base capacity, these projects will help alleviate the morning crush that can occur on our busiest days,” said a website SkiCo rolled out Thursday at aspensnowmass.com/four-mountains/snowmass/snowmass-master-development-plan?
The company also wants to replace the Alpine Springs and Elk Camp high-speed quad chairlifts with six-person lifts and replace the Cirque surface lift with an updated version. The new Cirque lift would be easier to ride than the current version and be able to handle up to 1,000 riders per hour, double the existing lift.
SkiCo also wants to revive a controversial plan to install a chairlift on Burnt Mountain and add trails, which was approved in 1994 but hasn’t been pursued.
The vision is laid out in the Snowmass Ski Area 2022 Master Development Plan, which was accepted by the U.S. Forest Service last month.
Acceptance means the plan “generally meets the goals and objectives” set in the White River National Forest Plan, according to White River public information officer David Boyd. Individual projects would still require review under the National Environmental Policy Act, which includes public comment, he said.
The Forest Service requires regular updates to ski area master plans. The last plan for Snowmass was accepted in 2015. The new master plan is posted in full on the White River National Forest website.
The updated master development plan also must be reviewed by the town of Snowmass Village. Town Manager Clint Kinney said the town hasn’t received an application yet. Like the Forest Service, Snowmass Village would require some level of review of individual projects, he said. That could be a quick review in some cases, such as replacement of an existing lift, or more extensive review for something like a new restaurant.
SkiCo’s website said the company envisions a “modest” increase in skier volume at Snowmass so it is adding capacity at Alpine Springs, Elk Camp and the Cirque lifts and adding the Burnt Mountain chair.
The master plan makes the case that the Snowmass terrain is underutilized and can handle increased lift capacity.
“Because it maintains a lower terrain density than most resorts, Snowmass likely has somewhat higher operating costs associated with ski terrain maintenance per skier than other resorts, but this is a tradeoff that ASC makes to ensure a higher quality ski experience,” the master plan said.
Over the last decade, SkiCo’s average skier visits were 763,810 per season, according to the master plan. The high was 877,720 in 2018-19 — a record-setting season for the company overall. The low was the pandemic-plagued season of 2020-21 with 693,636.
The master plan didn’t set priorities and stressed that some of the aspirational plans probably won’t come to fruition. However, replacement of the Coney Glade lift — currently somewhat of a lift to nowhere — with the Coneygame lift is a top priority, SkiCo’s planning department said in an email to the Aspen Daily News. The new high-speed quad lift’s bottom terminal would be moved downslope to line up across from the Snowmass Mall, much as the Burlingame chairlift did before it was replaced after the Village Express lift went in. The top terminal would be where the existing Coney Glade lift ends.
“We’re confident this lift will have a big impact — it adds an entirely new way to depart the bottom of the mountain —and therefore hope to make it one of the first pieces of the (master development plan) we bring to life,” SkiCo’s website said.
Base area congestion also would be alleviated by replacing the Village Express six-pack with a gondola containing 10-person cabins. “The Village Express Gondola, in addition to its increased capacity, will allow summer and evening access to Sam’s for events and dinners,” the website said.
The statement from SkiCo’s planning department said the Coneygame chair would alleviate a significant amount of pressure on the Village Express lift and the Elk Camp Gondola since up to 75% of guests arrive at the Snowmass Mall or from properties higher on the slope.
Other priorities beyond the Coneygame lift are more restaurant seats and replacement of the Cirque lift, SkiCo officials said. The goal would be to make those improvements in three to five years.
The master plan also envisions increasing ski terrain within the existing ski area boundary by selectively thinning trees in strategic places. For example, the Sneaky’s Trees area on the Big Burn would be extended farther down the mountain.
“This is not the ski area getting bigger, just better,” the company said. “We are confident that the amount of new lines to discover will be a revelation for even the most seasoned Snowmass skiers.”
There was no explanation in the master plan why a chairlift on the eastern side of Burnt Mountain has resurfaced after sitting dormant since earning Forest Service approval in 1994. SkiCo has been content to open Burnt Mountain to its customers who are willing to take a short hike from the top of the Elk Camp lift. The Forest Service also approved a lift on the eastern side of Burnt Mountain in 1994 but SkiCo has since surrendered rights to that lift several years ago.
SkiCo’s planning department said, “Burnt Mountain has been included in all of our Snowmass Development Plans since the approvals were first granted, and while it is not a near-term priority for us, it remains an idea worth studying further.”
Other highlights from the master plan include expanding Sam’s, Lynn Britt Cabin and the Ullrhof restaurants. Two sites are identified for possible new restaurants — one on the Gunner’s View trail at Elk Camp and another at the base of the Alpine Springs chairlift.
Two surface lifts are proposed near the mid-station of the current Village Express lift to serve a beginner area called “Dawdler Bowl.”
SkiCo also contemplates adding 94 acres of snowmaking coverage.