On Tuesday, a yearslong initiative to combine all of the valley’s youth club soccer under one umbrella went official with a new name, colors and crest. In a letter to parents of players, the Roaring Fork Valley Soccer Club and Glenwood Springs Soccer Club announced a merger to form Roaring Fork United, immediately becoming a contender for the largest youth soccer club outside the front range.
Glenwood FC was the last to join the initiative, after first Basalt and then Aspen partnered with Carbondale’s soccer group over the past years. Now, the four-town club believes that they’re stronger together, able to provide more opportunities for kids to play both recreationally and competitively with integration.
“By combining and growing the player pool, then we have more places for all players,” Erica Sparhawk, Carbondale town trustee and Roaring Fork United under-12 girls coach, said. “If we were only in Carbondale, we would probably only have one team for the U12 girls. But this year, we were able to create four teams between Basalt, Carbondale and Aspen. So I think as we add Glenwood now, we’ll be able to have five teams and then we can start getting players onto the teams that are a good fit for them.”
With the addition of Glenwood’s roughly 450 players to the pool, the club will reach over 1,100 total, putting it within 50 of Grand Junction Fire for the most outside of Metro Denver, Roaring Fork United Executive Director Kevin Jardine said.
While that’s not the goal, he added, having a pool that size allows the club to fill out rosters, sort competitive teams by skill level and adjust its offerings to match the demand. With top players from all across the valley teaming up, it gives the teams a better chance of competing with Front Range teams at a time when the talent level has been proven.
Jardine said that all of the players from the Roaring Fork High Rams that went on a Cinderella run to the 3A boys state championship in the fall either played with the Roaring Fork Valley or FC Glenwood clubs.
“I think we have a lot of incredible players here,” Jardine said. “We want to mentor them and help them get to that next level if that’s something they want to achieve.”
He added that the clubs work with high school coaches around the valley to align priorities where possible.
Carbondale and Basalt initially partnered in 2017. Aspen joined around 2020. For several years, RFVSC and FC Glenwood have shared personnel, like a coaching director and club administrator. They’ve already shared a referee assignor and even players for certain tournaments. Their teams have played against each other already in the All Valley League.
Jardine said that dues will increase some with the partnership, adding that the newly formed United will include expanded tournament opportunities and new uniform costs to adapt to the rebrand.
The league offers financial assistance paid for by sponsors or donations by families. Jardine said the integration of the league across the valley will hopefully draw in more sponsors to contribute to its scholarship fund.
Sparhawk said that in her years of coaching, the league has done well to find ways to create access for kids who want to play, whether their barrier be financial or otherwise.
“They have a very strong policy of, ‘No kid will be turned away,” Sparhawk said.
Summer camps for the new club begin next week. The new kits, sporting the teams’ new black and white color scheme, are due to arrive in August. More information is available at RoaringForkUnited.org.