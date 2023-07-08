It’s a new chapter for Aspen Strong, coming with a new name: HeadQuarters.
The valleywide mental fitness nonprofit made June a time to flip the page, opening the doors on a new physical space in Basalt and looking to show more unity throughout the valley and show it isn’t just an online resource.
“There’s multiple reasons behind the rebrand and the why behind the name, but we really wanted something that felt a little bit more inclusive of all the communities that we serve and we have grander visions of being able to grow,” HeadQuarters Executive Director Angilina Taylor said, “As we’ve evolved as an organization, that was the connotation that (being an online resource) is what we did.
“Honestly, we had planned on rebranding quite a long time ago, announcing the name. But the website and all the things that happen when you’re doing this stuff just took a lot longer, so it actually was cool because it all kind of coincided at the same time and now we have a space that we can have community events in.”
As Aspen Strong, the organization had office space in Aspen, but not one with the flexibility of the new space in the Streamside business strip in Basalt. Taylor said that it has collaborative spaces to rent out to workers in the wellness field, a lounge space for providers to meet with clients, and an open floor plan for community activities.
The new name, appropriate on its own for a brand celebrating having a new home, is a nod to the four quarters of the brain and the four pillars of mental fitness (emotional, social, financial and physical), Taylor said.
The name Aspen Strong, which founder Christina King developed to reference the interconnectivity of aspen trees through their roots, became exclusionary to some people living elsewhere. Taylor said they’d get “pushback” when they’d have booths or events outside of Aspen, and some said they weren’t aware services were provided beyond the upvalley.
The organization started out as a supporting body for the mental health fund of the Aspen Community Foundation, but built up as an online provider for mental fitness resources, growing into a facilitator to direct locals toward additional needs. But in its near decade of existence, it’s expanded beyond being just a provider directory, offering workshops and peer support groups and holding more community events. Still, Taylor said the organization felt it was being “pigeonholed” into the label of an online-only service.
As the mental wellness needs of the valley changed over time, Aspen Strong adapted to try to address those needs: combatting fitness issues dealing with income disparity, trying to alleviate pressure on local providers by filtering prospective patients through the correct channels, or steering them away from medication or therapy if not needed and other services.
“Our suicide rate is pretty high per capita. There are a lot of mental health issues in the valley,” Taylor said. “It’s transient, it’s hard to connect. People are living up and down the valley; housing is hard. There’s a live-hard, party-hard lifestyle. All of that stuff.”
Having a new physical space for congregating only helps amplify that message. Taylor said that it is allowing the organization to be more “grounded.”
From the new benchmark, the organization is thinking bigger. Developing their model to the point that it could be “carbon copied” in other communities was one point. Taylor said they’re also developing a mental fitness coach program, which she said will be “kind of the first of its kind.” The program is expected to launch next year.
HeadQuarters is inviting the community to an open house of the new space from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The address of the organization is 23400 Two Rivers Road, Unit 46 in Basalt.
More information is available at headq.org.