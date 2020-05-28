Pitkin County officials made good on promises of more robust communication regarding COVID-19 statistics on its website this week — a new dashboard is now live, complete with demographic breakdowns of those who have tested positive and numbers of people getting tested at Aspen Valley Hospital by date.
According to the data published Wednesday evening, 365 people have been tested, though those numbers only reflect polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, swab-based tests done through the tent site at Aspen Valley Hospital. Several private sector physicians have tested their patients through their respective practices, explained epidemiologist Charlie Spickert to the county health board last week, and that data is not included — yet, he noted — in the new dashboard.
“In the future, we’re going to add separate lines for that,” he said of private physicians’ patient data.
Still, the new graphs, found via covid19.pitkincounty.com, offer a clear, up-to-date snapshot of the numbers hospital officials are monitoring to inform their recommendations to the health board when it comes to continuing along the “Roadmap to Recovery,” the county’s suppression plan that will allow continued economic reopening.
Of those 365 tested, 23 received positive results — a 6.3% infection rate.
Last Thursday when he presented to the Pitkin County Board of Health, only 305 people had been tested, with 21 positive results and 16 pending.
“The numbers are going up quickly in terms of total tests — the number of positives, we’re just not finding that many,” Spickert said during that meeting.
Currently, only people presenting symptoms who have a referral from a primary care physician — including Aspen Valley Hospital’s primary care capacity, if someone does not have a dedicated medical provider — are eligible for testing at the tent site.
But asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus also present a public health conundrum. Dr. Kim Levin, Pitkin County’s medical officer and emergency department physician at Aspen Valley and Valley View hospitals, noted during her health board presentation last week that hospital staff has seen about a 3% prevalence rate of those tested without symptoms who have needed to be screened before other scheduled operations.
“This disease is spread through asymptomatic as well,” she said. “Of the total of 74 we’ve done, there are two positives in asymptomatic [patients].”
That information, of course, is a week old — the board of health now meets weekly on Thursday afternoons, when updated information is presented by hospital and public health staff. The uptick in meetings, too, is a form of increased communication, given the rapidly changing landscape created by the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.
To that effect, Levin — who routinely underscores to elected officials just how little researchers truly know about this virus — noted a recent correlation between COVID-19 and an inflammatory disease that presents in children. In fact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about the link between COVID-19 and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, the same day the health board met. One day later, on Friday, the World Health Organization issued its own global alert about the connection.
“MIS-C — that we believe is related to COVID — it’s not 100% proven. This, we believe, is an inflammatory state, and it’s in children,” she said, adding that original medical theories misdiagnosed the presentation of symptoms as Kawasaki Disease. “Now that this is a new syndrome that we’ve identified — it was identified in Europe initially just recently — and now there’s about 100 cases in the United States, mostly in New York. Yesterday, there were three possible cases announced in Children’s Hospital [Colorado].”
That said, she continued, this correlation should not be cause for concern for parents, but rather a call to action to seek medical attention for their children.
“Locally, we are prepared to treat this,” Levin said. “If you see any of these symptoms, bring your child in. We’re learning every day as physicians. This is a very tricky and interesting virus, and what we’re learning is this virus causes a lot of inflammatory states.”
Greg Poschman, both a county commissioner and voting member of the health board, expressed gratitude last week for the more heavily populated meeting schedule with such updates.
“These regular meetings, in my opinion, are extremely important. As elected officials, we’re answerable to the public. We can’t forget who our bosses are, so it is important that community questions that come through us are addressed as thoroughly as possible,” he said. “I’m grateful that I’m seeing every week, it gets better. So thank you to all involved.”