The new corporate owner of the X Games is making a few tweaks and hopes to recapture some of the old magic of the event when it returns to Jan. 27-29, but spectators at Buttermilk won’t notice drastic changes, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
“We can’t be more excited to be back in Aspen again,” Valerie Ryan, marketing and event development director for the X Games, told Pitkin County commissioners in a courtesy update on Tuesday.
The majority interest in the X Games was sold by ESPN in October to the private equity firm MSP Sports Capital, a company associated with Formula One motor racing and owner of soccer teams around the world. The parent company’s affiliate, Sports Content Creation LLC, is working with Aspen Skiing Co. to present X Games, which will be held at Buttermilk for a 22nd year.
Ryan has worked with X Games for 16 years and is helping the new owners with organizing.
“They’ve been so far excited to not just reimagine what X Games is, because it’s not just about that, it’s about finding enhancements and bringing X Games back to what it used to be, I’d say before 2015-ish,” Ryan said.
“Back to the heyday?” asked Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury.
“The heyday, yes,” Ryan responded.
One of the few changes this year is to restructure concerts. Instead of big nighttime events at the Buttermilk base, smaller concerts at Panda Peak will fill time between sporting competitions during the day, Ryan said.
Other tweaks include splitting Big Air and Knuckle Huck into separate competitions, restoring the viewing deck at the super pipe and presenting special guest appearances, Ryan said. Once again, no snowmobile events will be included in the lineup. ESPN and ABC will still televise the event, with 13 hours broadcast live and more streamed on YouTube and Twitch, Ryan said.
Rekindling the old vibe won’t include boosting the number of spectators to the level of two decades ago. X Games is limited to 15,000 spectators at any given time, Allen Domingos, special events permit technician for Pitkin County, told the commissioners. There also are 3,000 credentialed staff and athletes.
In the initial years, a cumulative crowd of about 100,000 spectators “overwhelmed” Aspen, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said at the meeting.
“I must say, in the first few years it was a ’S’ show,” DiSalvo said. “We’ve come a long way since then.”
He credited Aspen Skiing Co. and the owners over the years for living up to their word and being easy to work with. “As far as this office is concerned, this is a layup,” DiSalvo said.
Nevertheless, county commissioners are scheduled to pass an ordinance Wednesday “prohibiting both the consumption of alcohol on unlicensed public premises and the public consumption of marijuana for the duration of the 2023, 2024 and 2025 X Games.” The ordinance was requested by the sheriff’s office.
“In the past, public conduct related to inebriated persons presenting at the X Games created numerous problems,” said a memo to the commissioners from Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “Often, people would consume alcohol either at the event venue or at other public locations throughout the county, including the shuttle parking lot established for the events.”
The county has adopted the ordinance on alcohol and marijuana consumption since 2008 as a tool for the sheriff's office. That has led to a “significant reduction in alcohol-related incidents at the events,” the memo said.
Ryan said Sports Content Creation and SkiCo will soon announce their plan for offsetting the carbon footprint of the event.
Ryan assured the commissioners that even though the ownership has changed, a veteran staff is returning to organize the event.
“Everything behind the scenes is the same,” Ryan said. “Kind of business as usual for us.”