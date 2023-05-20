Aspen’s new chief of police is more than three weeks into her role and so far, she said the community and Aspen Police Department team have made the transition smooth and made her feel right at home.
For the time being, Kim Ferber said in an interview with the Aspen Daily News, she is learning all she can about the community and looking forward to building on the legacy that APD has created. Ferber was selected from a pool of 44 applicants and five finalists to become APD chief, and she was officially sworn in on April 26.
Prior to moving to the mountains, Ferber worked as operations commander at the Sterling Police Department in northeastern Colorado, and she also previously worked for the Littleton Police Department. She grew up in Colorado and enjoys biking, camping and hiking. Ferber said that it was a mix of professional and personal things that led her to apply for the APD chief position.
“The team here really has an excellent reputation in the law enforcement community for their community policing model and the success of their community policing,” she said. “And then also the strong connection that the team members here have with the community is something that is very appealing to me as well.”
Ferber said that one of her priorities coming in was to get to know the APD team members for their individual expertises and also to strengthen the department as it moves forward. Many of the staff members enjoy the same hobbies she does, like hiking and biking, which Ferber said allows them to connect right away. That also plays into the department’s community policing model, and Ferber said she was immediately impressed with how the team embodies that model.
“Community policing is really about having a shared vision between the police department and the community members on how we’re going to approach, for example, education, enforcement, and how do we want to resolve situations of matters that are related to public safety,” she said. “The team is very committed to their community policing model, they feel very strongly about it, and they enjoy it. They enjoy taking the time to problem solve.”
Ferber said she also noticed and admires APD’s commitment to emergency preparedness and response, and the success of the Pitkin-Area Co-Responder Teams.
On Wednesday, Ferber and APD Assistant Chief of Operations Bill Linn met with Classic Air Medical pilot Curt Collins at Aspen Valley Hospital to learn about local emergency planning resources; and on May 15, she attended the Aspen City Council work session about the New Castle Creek Bridge project. The bridge replacement project will involve a great deal of emergency planning and discussion, as the bridge is one of just two connections between town and the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley.
Ferber said she is planning to meet with Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine and the fire department in the near future to discuss emergency response. In the case of a wildfire or another event, the fire department would be the primary organization responsible for an evacuation, and APD would assist.
“It’s something that I do want to learn much more about,” Ferber said. “This team is already committed to emergency preparedness, and that’s an opportunity that I think that we can also expand on collectively as a team.”
The PACT is another area where Ferber said APD is already a pioneer. PACT is a program where law enforcement and mental health professionals jointly respond to a call where substance abuse and/or mental health challenges may exist. The idea is becoming popular nationwide, and many urban and suburban Colorado communities — including Sterling and Littleton, where Ferber previously worked — offer some sort of co-responder program. Ferber said Aspen’s is unique.
“Sterling’s co-responder program was very different than here,” she said. “We had what we called a ‘co-responder’ program, but we didn’t have anybody who was in-house with us to respond, so we would, generally speaking, have to respond first, and then if there was a need, we would try to call someone out, and it wasn’t always available. So we’re very fortunate here.”
In a metropolitan community like Littleton, resources are more widely available than in rural areas like Aspen, and that’s another reason why Ferber said APD was a pioneer for its PACT program. Aspen fortunately has a variety of mental health resources, in addition to something else that Ferber said many urban communities don’t have — time.
“We have the time to problem solve, and even better, the team wants to problem solve,” she said. “They want to take that time, and often, in other organizations or when I worked in metro policing, we didn’t have necessarily the time to come to a complete resolution.”
Ferber said having the time to make connections stands out to her as one of the best things about living and working in a small town. She said she is looking forward to meeting more members of the community, and she encouraged people to come say hello when they see her on bike patrol with APD officers over the coming days.