Pollsters say the 2023 Colorado Latino Policy Agenda survey offers unusually deep insight into the political perspectives of Western Colorado’s Latino voters.
This year, the agenda’s statewide poll reached out to 496 respondents in the survey’s “West” region, which covers mountainous areas of Colorado, including the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys. The poll’s researchers and sponsors say they worked intentionally to include rural and western Colorado perspectives.
The Colorado Latino Policy Agenda is an annual poll sponsored by two Colorado advocacy groups, Glenwood Springs-based nonprofit Voces Unidas and the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, or COLOR. The poll gathers input specifically from registered Colorado voters who identify as Latino or Latina. This year, the survey was conducted by BSP Research, a New Mexico-based polling and public opinion research firm that focuses on researching areas of cultural diversity.
Gabriel Sanchez, BSP Research’s vice president of research, led the survey. He said it took considerable effort to reach so many respondents from western Colorado specifically. Sanchez said that when Voces Unidas and COLOR approached him for this year’s survey, they pushed him to focus on more rural perspectives.
“They said, ‘we want this year to be even more robust and have even fewer Denver respondents,” Sanchez said during a presentation of the survey’s findings on Wednesday.
In total, western Colorado residents made up 31% of the survey’s 1,600 respondents from across the state, despite the region’s sparse population.
According to the survey results, Western Colorado respondents were slightly more economically secure than Latino voters in other areas. Western respondents were 7% more likely to own a home, 6% less likely to be out of work and 9% less likely to say their economic situation had gotten worse in the last year. Western respondents also said they had lower rents than respondents in the rest of the state.
Western respondents were also 12% less likely to say they had foregone medical care due to fear about costs. And they were 9% less likely to have experienced discrimination while trying to seek medical care.
On politics, Western respondents generally agreed with other Colorado Latino voters on almost every issue. But the degree of their support or distaste for some ideas stuck out.
By and large, Western respondents were comparatively static in their politics. Half of Western respondents said their political orientation had not changed in the last three years (7% more than that same number among statewide voters). Another 28% said they had become more liberal/progressive, and 22% said they had become more conservative. In total, Western respondents were just slightly more conservative than statewide Latino voters. Western respondents were 25% liberal/progressive (30% statewide), 33% conservative (28% statewide) and 37% moderate (36% statewide).
Issues of sexuality and reproductive rights were comparatively less important to Western respondents. These voters showed overall support for protecting same-sex marriage in the state constitution, and allowing state-funded insurance programs to cover abortion costs. But they supported these ideas by slimmer margins than the survey found in other regions.
On immigration, Western respondents were consistently more likely than other voters to support different forms of federal protections and assistance for immigrants and refugees already within the United States. Western respondents were 14% less likely than others to support a candidate who opposes “legislation to support immigrants.”
At the same time, western respondents followed other Colorado Latino voters in saying refugees and asylum seekers should be blocked from entering the U.S. and should be forced to wait in Mexico or their home country to apply.
Western respondents showed comparatively strong support for affordable housing measures like rent controls and rent stabilization. In total, 51% of Western respondents said they were less likely to support a candidate who opposed these measures, marking one of the only places where they generally disagreed with Latino voters in the rest of the state. Statewide, only 35% of voters shared that sentiment.
Western respondents also were 8% more likely to support the state taking actions to make sure that cities and towns are building more affordable types of housing.
Voces Unidas Founder and President Alex Sánchez said these views generally reflect the attitudes he sees while working in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“What we see as an organization based in Glenwood Springs that’s primarily based and homegrown in the Roaring Fork Valley … is that a lot of feedback and a lot of opinions reflect what we see here in three years worth of data. We have a housing crisis, Latinas and Latinos have yet to see the benefits of affordable housing policies,” Alex Sánchez said.
More than any other region, Western Colorado Latino voters live in mobile homes (10% of Western respondents). Accordingly, Western respondents were slightly more supportive of measures assisting mobile home park tenants in jointly purchasing their parks. In total, 8 of 10 mobile park residents in the west region said they would purchase their park if resources were available.
3rd District views
Meanwhile, Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes the Roaring Fork Valley, did not show the same particularities. While CD3 includes most of the survey’s western region, it also includes the city of Pueblo and sections of the eastern plains that belonged to the survey’s “Southeastern” region.
Except for a few other abnormalities consistent with Western respondents, CD3 respondents generally viewed party politics and national political issues almost in lockstep with statewide percentages. On balance, CD3 respondents were slightly more conservative than statewide respondents, and held a greater number of moderates.
In general, pollsters said respondents indicated that Colorado’s Latino voters are not becoming more conservative like some polls have shown in other states. Respondents across the state were 10% more likely to say they had become more liberal in the last three years than conservative.
“The data makes it very clear, Colorado isn’t Texas, Colorado isn’t Florida,” Gabriel Sánchez said.