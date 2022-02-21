Garfield Clean Energy is unveiling a new program to help low- and moderate-income households lower their utility bills and make their homes healthier and more comfortable.
ReEnergize Garfield County is launching with $150,000 from the county to give out in rebates in 2022, according to Maisa Metcalf, director of programs and services for CLEER, the local nonprofit that manages Garfield Clean Energy’s programs.
Metcalf said the funding will enable ReEnergize to extend benefits to higher-earners who haven’t previously qualified, as well as to fill gaps in existing programs for low-income households.
“Many of our families in Garfield County are struggling with rising energy prices, on top of the ongoing economic effects of the pandemic,” said Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky in a statement. “The ReEnergize program is providing relief in a way that will keep on giving, and the county is proud to be funding it.”
ReEnergize will piggyback on existing federal and state programs to provide a “one-stop shop” for income-qualified residents who need financial assistance to upgrade their homes to save energy and money, Metcalf explained.
Families that earn less than 60% of the area median income already qualify for assistance through the federal Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP), which covers home weatherization, window replacement and certain other energy-saving measures. Likewise, families earning 60-80% of the median income are able to get similar assistance through the Colorado Affordable Residential Energy (CARE) program.
As part of its outreach efforts, CLEER will hold a series of drop-in sessions at Garfield County branch libraries to advise residents on the new financial aid program for home energy upgrades, a CLEER press release notes.
“If your home is cold and drafty, or it’s just costing you too much to heat and cool, ReEnergize can enable you to make some major fixes — for free, or at a heavy discount — and then you’ll save money on your utility bills every month after that,” Metcalf said.
The sessions, which start Feb. 28, will offer information on ReEnergize Garfield County. Depending on income, a qualifying family may receive all or a portion of the cost of recommended energy measures such as insulation, air sealing, window replacement, heating/cooling system upgrade and LED lighting.
The library sessions are scheduled for the following times:
Carbondale – Monday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Glenwood Springs – Tuesday, March 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
New Castle – Wednesday, March 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Silt – Wednesday, March 2, 2-4 p.m.
Rifle – Thursday, March 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Parachute – Friday, March 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, contact CLEER at 970-704-9200 or visit garfieldcleanenergy.org/reenergize.