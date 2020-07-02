The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority has not added new rentals to its holdings in about 20 years, and the demand shows it.
Almost 170 residents have put their names into the bucket hoping to be selected to move into the newly constructed Aspen Housing Partners project that’s opening soon at 802 W. Main St. at the West End’s S-curves. The building consists of 10 one-bedroom apartments, nine of which are available as one has been reserved for tenants that were kicked out of the home that sat on the property previous to the redevelopment.
Five of the units are reserved for residents who qualify under Category 2 income restrictions, meaning a single person cannot earn more than $65,750 annually and a couple may not have combined earnings over $75,150. Those apartments rent for $1,112 a month.
The remaining four units are assigned Category 3, meaning an individual cannot earn more than $100,600 and a couple may not have combined income of over $114,950. The monthly rent is $1,576.
Each applicant will have a number assigned to their name, and a corresponding ping-pong ball will be dropped into a bucket. The lottery will take place on July 8 at noon via live Zoom feed. For each category, 25 top names will be selected.
The winners will have a deadline by which to accept the housing and must complete all paperwork verifying their qualifications. If they pass on the opportunity or do not qualify, the next name on the list will be contacted.
The Category 2 units are significantly more contested, as 122 of the 168 total applications are for the five units in that category. Forty-six people are vying for the four Category 3 units.
Jason Bradshaw of Aspen Housing Partners said that in selecting to build subsidized rental projects in Aspen, the team knew they could work toward filling a deep void.
“While we are not surprised at the demand, we are very excited to bring 802 W. Main St. and the other two projects to the market. It’s been a great public-private collaboration and a great effort by the design team and contractor, city staff and city council,” he said.
The property at 802 W. Main St. is the first of three new developments to be completed by Aspen Housing Partners this summer and awarded in a random lottery drawing. Another project, at 488 Castle Creek Road, will have 18 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom, two-bath units. The third, at 517 Park Circle, will include 11 one- and two-bedroom units.
The project at the S-curves will not allow animals in the units but the remaining two developments will be pet friendly.
“This is due to the already dense neighborhood environment. It was a decision that was heavily vetted by the neighborhood, development team and city council,” Bradshaw said.
In the future, though the units will remain deed-restricted rentals in their assigned income categories, the properties will be privately managed by Aspen Housing Partners. The property managers will be able to pick who moves into available units using any criteria they choose, provided the applicants meet APCHA’s work and income requirements.