Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus service scales back even more beginning today — to a bare-minimum level that supports essential valley workers.
Implementation of the Phase 3 service reduction plan responds to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region and came after RFTA’s board of directors on Friday voted in a split decision to not completely curtail regional services.
“RFTA’s Phase 3 schedule was created with the goal of providing critical transit access to essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies and grocery stores,” said RFTA spokesperson Jamie Tatsuno. “It is for those that are transit dependent and for essential employees who work for essential services that the community needs.”
Fares have been suspended temporarily to minimize interaction with the drivers. This was the third straight week of service reductions, beginning with Phase 1 on March 16, which responded to the ski areas closing and Phase 2, instituted on Friday, as COVID’s local impacts continued to be realized.
The bare-bones Phase 3 service needs 48 bus operators. Phase 2 service used 98 bus operators.
According to RFTA, a summary of Phase 3 service reductions that go into effect today are as follows:
Valley service is once an hour in each direction starting at 4 a.m. in Glenwood Springs and ending at 11:15 p.m. from Aspen. The last upvalley bus from Glenwood Springs is at 9 p.m.
BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) service will include four BRT buses going upvalley in the morning (between 6:15-7:15 a.m.) and four BRT buses going downvalley in the afternoon (between 4-5 p.m.).
Within the city of Aspen, the new schedule reflects the following changes: Burlingame, 7:35 a.m. to 8:20 p.m.; Castle Maroon, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Cemetery Lane, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Hunter Creek, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Mountain Valley, 8:15 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Operations of the Carbondale Circulator, Woody Creek Shuttle and Ride Glenwood have been suspended. Local valley buses will serve downtown Carbondale, according to RFTA. The Cross Town Shuttle, Galena Shuttle and Highlands Direct had previously stopped running.
Snowmass service operates once an hour, leaving the Brush Creek Park and Ride at :30 past the hour and from the Snowmass Mall at :15 past the hour. The first bus leaves the Snowmass Mall at 6:15 a.m. with a connection at Brush Creek and Highway 82 at 6:30 a.m. For downvalley service, the last bus from Snowmass Mall to Brush Creek leaves at 11:15 p.m. with a downvalley connection leaving Brush Creek at 11:30 p.m. For service to Aspen, the last bus from Snowmass Mall leaves at 10:15 p.m. with an Aspen connection leaving Brush Creek at 10:30 p.m.
Hogback service: Buses serving this route will be reduced to two trips in the morning to and from Rifle. In the afternoon, there will be three trips to Rifle and three from Rifle.
Individuals in Aspen, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs who have a disability and want to discuss travel options due to the absence of services are advised to call RFTA at (970) 945-9117. For more information, visit rfta.com.