As of press time Tuesday evening, public health officials had not received the COVID-19 (coronavirus) tests results from 13 local individuals showing symptoms of the illness. All 13 are known to have had contact with a 21-year-old woman who tested positive once she returned home to Australia after visiting Aspen. They are under voluntary social isolation as they await updates from the state lab in Denver.
“We do not have results in. My understanding is that everything couriered over last night and testing started this morning,” said Tracy Trulove, communications director for the city of Aspen on Tuesday. “I think the state is working really hard to get these things accomplished but we just haven't gotten the results back yet.”
Trulove said they are still within the expected timeline for the test results.
“We were told once testing started it could be 24 to 48 hours before we get the results. But we got the sense that they were going to try to move pretty fast to try and get us the information we are looking for,” she said.
The state also has not provided any further information about the Australian woman’s whereabouts during her visit or the dates of her stay.
“We really don't know. That contact investigation is being conducted at the state level with CDPHE (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment).It’s continuing. It hasn't really stopped and it's just one of those things that’s going to have to unfold with time.”
Trulove said any updates provided by the state will help inform the local incident management team’s response to arranging for public health and safety measures.
“We'd like to know as much as anyone else because that would obviously probably change the way our operations would function. (But) this local team is not conducting that contact investigation,” she said.
For the time being, the IMT is ready to take the next steps once the state calls with the coronavirus test results.
“We've got our ducks in a row for when we hear one way or another,” she said.
Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann is in direct contact with state officials. The multijurisdictional IMT is also sharing information with Eagle and Garfield Counties. Eagle has three confirmed cases of the virus, though a spokesperson would not comment if any of those occurred on the Roaring Fork Valley side of the county.
The IMT was assembled by Pitkin County Emergency Manager Val MacDonald on Sunday. Alex Burchetta of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the team along with Koenemann.
“Where we are unique is we have this entire team dedicated to how we create
logistics around what we need to do and how we need to mobilize,” Trulove said.
The Incident Management Team also works together during the X Games and has been praised by the Colorado Office of Emergency Management for their thorough protocols and routine training.
“This community is better set up than probably most throughout the state of Colorado,” Trulove said. “We are one of the only communities to have an active incident management team supporting the public health side.”
Trulove would not provide specific next steps for what happens once the team is notified of the test results, only that a few critical calls will be made and that there is a plan in place.
“There’s been a lot of collaboration between our team and Aspen Valley Hospital. There's going to be a lot of decisions that need to be made around response, so we are getting all those pieces in place,” she said.
On Monday Gov. Jared Polis held a press conference to declare a state of emergency, saying lessons learned from other communities worldwide point to better results when preemptive action is taken.
“We will continue to be proactive and working around the clock to protect public health and safety with an eye towards preventing the need for more drastic measures that result in social disruption,” said Polis.
The state of emergency addresses issues of paid leave, encouraging public and private sector employers to offer sick leave to those who are exhibiting coronavirus symptoms while they await testing.
“I'm guessing he is getting ahead of this, recognizing that we know we have cases in Colorado and we know we are testing for the potential of more cases in Colorado,” Trulove said.
Colorado’s test results are announced twice daily from the CDPHE. Tuesday’s 6:15 p.m. briefing listed 17 presumptive positive cases in the state. The federal Centers for Disease Control provides the official ruling on positive cases but that does not delay the public health response to the state test results.
First responders limiting contacts that could spread virus
Many law enforcement and first responder agencies are taking precautions to limit staff exposure with the public in recent days. Far from limiting services, however, the moves come as an effort to ensure the health of emergency professionals.
“One person gets sick here, we’re only 25 people. We could disable our community from public safety because of a virus, and that’s what we’re concerned about — that we won’t be available for the public,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said.
Sheriff’s deputies are temporarily no longer responding to ambulance calls, he explained, to limit potential exposure to the novel virus that causes COVID-19.
“We have to stay healthy so we can perform our duties so we have continuity in public safety,” DiSalvo said.
Still, he continued, it’s important to temper fears and the tendency to overreact.
“We still have our window open; we’re not doing a six-foot barrier. If you’re symptomatic, I hope people would be courteous enough to tell you, ‘I’ve got a cold’ — and I would identify it as a cold,” he said. “The more I learn about it, and I try to be as educated as possible, there’s no more to fear — if you’re not in a vulnerable bracket — than seasonal flu. I think that’s a reasonable response for all of us.”
The Aspen Police Department and Aspen Fire Protection District, too, are limiting face-to-face interactions with the public. APD has communicated with front desk staff about the possibility of working remotely, or at least not at the front desk, which is already barricaded by a tissue- and sanitizer-stocked wall of tables to create physical distance.
“If non-essential staff are unable to come to work, we are preparing to have systems in place for them to work from home and continue to support the operations of the department,” assistant police chief Linda Consuegra said in an email. “Our goal is to work through scenarios that could challenge staff capacity as well as increase demands from the community and put systems in place to continue to operate, as well as prioritize our responses.”
AFPD Chief Rick Balentine said that while closing the station to the public was a tough decision, it’s one he stands by.
“It’s been difficult for us because we’re used to opening our doors and welcoming the public. It’s been difficult, but it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
AVH taking extra care
One entity that engages directly with more vulnerable populations is Aspen Valley Hospital, which also operates Whitcomb Terrace Assisted Living.
AVH public information officer Jennifer Slaughter said that in addition to limiting access outsiders have to the assisted living facility, the organization is also working to make sure residents have access to medical care without potentially exposing themselves to other patients who may be symptomatic.
“Our medical director is actually making house calls with residents, so if there are appointments or follow ups that need to happen medically, he is arranging to make that happen,” she said, adding that televisits — consultations via telephone or computer — are also among the options being explored.
“So far everyone has been really receptive,” Slaughter said. “Families have been appreciative and understand we’re really trying to keep everybody safe.”
The new limitations aren’t limited to Whitcomb, however. On Tuesday afternoon, the hospital released a statement outlining the breadth of the precautions being taken to protect all involved.
“In an effort to maintain Aspen Valley Hospital’s operational status, beginning ... Wednesday, March 11, all patients, visitors, volunteers, vendors and guests will be asked screening questions prior to entering the hospital or any other Aspen Valley Hospital facilities, until further notice. Aspen Valley Hospital itself will also have limited access points,” according to the release.
The public will still have 24-hour access to the emergency department but will first need to call a specific phone number and undergo an initial screening by the on-duty charge nurse. And while the east entrance of the hospital will serve as the main point of access during business hours, the emergency department will serve as the sole entry after 5 p.m., the release explains.
“The Snowmass Clinic in Snowmass Village and the After-Hours Medical Care clinic in Basalt are now screening patients by phone before patients are allowed to enter either facility,” it continues.
“The steps that we’re taking, really taking calls from patients who think they have symptoms, it’s really because we want to keep our staff, our patients and our residents safe and we want to maintain a safe place for care,” Slaughter said. “As we move forward, whatever that means, we want to take steps we can to maintain a safe place of care.”
As concerns mount and more businesses and organizations brace for public reactions to the coronavirus outbreak in the state, those working in the medical field and responding to those reporting symptoms are managing supply and demand delicacies.
“Testing is kind of a touchy point because we’re not voluntarily testing people,” Slaughter said Monday. “You have to meet a certain criteria because the state lab is the only lab processing those tests, and they’re doing 160 a day. We’re really partnering closely with [the] Pitkin County Incident Management Team.”