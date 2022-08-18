As students settled down Wednesday for the first day of classes in the Roaring Fork School District, the task ahead for a new administration in a new phase of the pandemic started in earnest.
The same day that new Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez and his even newer Chief Academic Officer Stacey Park got their first tastes of schools in session, the Colorado Department of Education released its aggregations of the previous year’s standardized tests. The findings, once again, showed why a candidate like Rodríguez was selected to succeed Rob Stein: RFSD’s Latino students performed well behind their white peers on standardized tests in 2021.
“My goals this year, next year and for as long as they’ll have me here, are to never have a difference in achievement — there’s a dramatic difference in the treatment between some of our subgroups here — and ultimately elevating the achievement of every single student,” Rodríguez said. “I don’t know what that looks like specifically from just this year to next; we’ll have a little bit more of that conversation with the school board.”
The performance gap between Latino — who comprise the majority of the student population — and their white counterparts is nothing new, and is even more pronounced among English learners vs. native English speakers.
In the 2022 testing year, most Hispanic-ethnicity students failed to meet or exceed expectations in math (89.6%), in English language arts (83.3%) and in Colorado Spanish language arts (90%) under the Colorado Measures of Academic Success testing, which is given to grades three through eight. Their white counterparts fell short of meeting or exceeding expectations in math (56.3%) and in English language arts (45%). Fewer than 16 white students took part in CSLA testing, resulting in too small of a data set for data to be presented.
In math, English learner subgroups saw students achieve or exceed expectations in the low single-digit percentages, while non-English learners ranged in proficiency from 16.1% to 38.6%.
In high school testing, white freshmen outscored their Latino counterparts by 176 points on the PSAT by mean score, which uses a scale ranging from 320 to 1520. Sophomores taking the same test saw a gap of 145 and juniors taking the SAT saw a difference of 276 points.
The gaps were reflective of those across the state, which saw a difference of 136 points between white and Latino students on the ninth-grade PSAT, 145 on the 10th-grade test and 166 on the SAT. The Hispanic scores in RFSD nearly mirrored those of Hispanic students across the state, three points under the Colorado average as freshmen, 11 above as sophomores and seven under on the SAT.
Closing the gap has been a focal point of the school board and the district’s strategic initiatives, most recently driven by the development of a “bilingual communication toolkit” in the 2021-22 school year.
The hiring of Rodríguez was a step in that direction. His education — starting with an upbringing in school districts demographically similar to RFSD outside of Denver — is littered with experience elevating Latino students. He holds a master’s degree from University of Colorado at Boulder in educational equity and cultural diversity, and led the school’s BUENO Center for Multicultural Education for a time.
Rodríguez wears a suit specifically for students from less privileged backgrounds and Latino students, so they can see what is possible, he previously told Aspen Daily News.
“We’ve been having conversations with principals and teachers about the difference in achievement between those two subgroups in particular here in our school district,” Rodríguez said. “I do feel really optimistic about just everybody being all in to do their part to change that narrative.”
He added that the district is primed to make gains on its performance from previous years coming out of the pandemic. New guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment instructs schools to treat COVID-19 as a “routine disease,” aligning more closely with strategies for responses to illnesses such as the flu. The Centers for Disease Control, from which the guidance is based, is still recommending mask-wearing in communities of high transmission and staying up to date on vaccinations. Isolation requirements are still being supported.
The disruption of in-person classes under the new guidance is minimal compared to previous iterations, which was a major barrier to learning for all students, not just those lagging behind others on testing.
“We’re in person, which is a lot easier,” said Kyle Solis Martinez, a junior at Basalt High School. “The workload is a lot heavier from home because not everyone has access to internet and even if they do, they don’t always have access to stable internet; some people share rooms with siblings. Today is a lot different because we have the opportunity to show up and experience what we’re supposed to, in a way.”
A goal of the district was to prioritize in-person teaching because of the near-consensus opinion that it was better for learning. In the 2021-22 school year, remote learning was leaned on at times, but no full-building closures happened as they did in the previous year.
Still, the gap isn’t a product of COVID. Scores by white students outpaced those of their Latino peers before the first mask mandate and lockdown. Rodríguez said it’s not about returning to pre-pandemic levels but exceeding them.
“In the very best cases, school districts have rebounded. But a rebound means that you’re back where you were pre-pandemic,” Rodríguez said. “For most places, even if you rebounded, that’s good. But where were we before the pandemic? We had not yet arrived, we hadn’t yet fulfilled our mission that every student meets grade level benchmarks. We were far from there and still are far from that today.”
The school district will announce its findings from the data release on Friday and Rodríguez and his team will present ideas for moving forward in the RFSD Board of Education’s next meeting on Wednesday (Aug. 24).