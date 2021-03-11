Crystal River Elementary School in Carbondale will get a new principal starting in August 2021 — one who has nearly two decades worth of local experience, the Roaring Fork School District announced Wednesday.
Aimee Brockman, who has worked in Roaring Fork Schools for 18 of her 21 years in education, was recently selected as the elementary school’s next principal.
“She started her career as an elementary teacher, has taught at the middle school level, served as an English Language Development (ELD) instructional coach, and over the last two years has been the CRES assistant principal,” according to the announcement.
Brockman has degrees in curriculum as well as educational leadership.
Chief Academic Officer Rick Holt was quoted in the statement as saying: “I know that we have found the right building leader to continue the hard work of the CRES learning community. Aimee’s experience and her actions throughout her years of service in Roaring Fork schools have shown that she is a compassionate leader able to support the social-emotional and academic needs of students.”
In the release it said that the new principal was selected through the district’s established hiring process for school leaders.
“Overwhelmingly, the feedback from the interview committee was that she has the right qualities to be CRES’s next leader. Committee members called out her ‘Yes, and …’ philosophy that focuses on effective responses to data without excuses, her pursuit of equitable outcomes, and her implementation of clear systems for supporting teachers, paras, and parents, and her highly effective communication as key strengths she would bring to this leadership role,” according to the statement.
In accepting this position, Brockman was quoted as saying, “I am honored and grateful for this opportunity to learn with and lead the Crystal River Elementary School community. I look forward to collaborating with the school community in pursuit of excellence and equity at CRES.”