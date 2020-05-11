An experienced hand at valley restaurants plans to take the helm of his own venture in the first week of June when Mario Hernandez, his wife Vanessa and brother Roberto Hernandez launch a Mediterranean seafood restaurant in the Willits Town Center space formerly occupied by Smoke Modern BBQ.
The Basalt Town Council unanimously approved a liquor license for Ocean Seafood & Raw Bar recently following a review and public hearing by the local licensing authority. Fingerprints (required for a liquor license) were completed at a distance due to COVID-19, according to Basalt Town Clerk Pam Schilling.
Hernandez, who lives with his family in Glenwood Springs, described the new venture as “a family restaurant for everybody.” He has worked for 15 years at restaurants up and down the valley and was associated with Jimmy’s in Aspen for the last six years. It was there he not only honed his skills in the kitchen but also on the administrative side, Hernandez said.
“My family means a lot to me,” he said recently. “They even inspire me to create some dishes. Like my son Sebastian, he loves grilled octopus and at the same time he loves hummus with veggies crudité, so I created a dish with these elements together. My daughter Sophia, she loves fish, especially with a really good citric note to it. So my family is my motor.”
As is often true with chefs, it’s a dream for Hernandez to operate his own restaurant. The past four years have been spent setting aside money and planning for the seafood restaurant and it wasn’t something Hernandez was willing to halt, even temporarily, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ocean Seafood & Raw Bar will serve lunch only during its first two weeks and then will expand to include dinner later in June. To comply with public health regulations, it will start with only takeout service.
The restaurant’s opening will fill the gap in Willits’ original restaurant row on Harris Street, which started with El Korita, then Smoke and also Crave Kitchen, which turned over to the Asian restaurant K’Gen. On the outer fringe and abutting the nearby park are Sure Thing Burger at one end and the soon-to-open Zane’s Tavern at the other.
“What Mario wanted to do was exactly right for Willits,” said Michael Lipkin, original developer of Willits Town Center. He described the man, and the concept, as “respectful of other restaurants.”
Hernandez said the dinner menu will feature “a really nice risotto, a nice steak ceviche. We’ll have halibut and tuna from Hawaii. Dinner entrees will be around $24. You would pay $40 in Aspen” for this meal, he said. A happy hour with food and drink specials will run from 3-6 p.m.
Lipkin said because this was the last remaining building in Willits with which he had a financial interest, “I certainly wanted something special there.”
He said he feels like he got what he was looking for.
“I’m a believer in Mario. He’s going to work really hard to make this a great institution in the midvalley,” Lipkin said.
As he pours in the long hours preparing to get the restaurant open, Hernandez said he wanted to thank some of his valley mentors, including Brian Nelson, Barclay Dodge and Andrea Menchetti.
“My brother, Chef Roberto, is another big, important part of my life. He was like my father when I was little and we have been working together for the last 15 years in the restaurant industry. He is my right hand. We are a good complement as a team, we create really nice food together.”