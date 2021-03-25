As of now, the Pitkin County Court’s first jury trial since October is slated for April 8 — but with the state shifting the county back to Orange-level restrictions, effective Wednesday morning, Clerk Jonna Goldstone wasn’t sure if that would remain the case.
“Stay tuned,” she said, referencing 9th Judicial District Chief Judge James Boyd’s administrative order extending the halt on jury trials until April 5, initially set to expire March 1. There was a brief stint, in October, when Pitkin County Courthouse staff prepared for trial, and Goldstone sent jury summons for that case in September.
“Then after that, Judge Boyd issued an order saying no jury trials,” she said.
When Pitkin County was in Yellow-level restrictions on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID-19 dial, staff felt confident that a severely modified, spread-out jury selection process across multiple courtrooms, assisted by technology, would be a workable solution.
“All the court executives … on the state [level] have been working for months since this whole thing started to try to figure out how to have a jury trial,” Goldstone said, noting she and her staff have received plenty of guidance in that regard. “We’ve been a little more restrained than some of the larger courthouses just because we don’t have as much space, but at least for the one trial we attempted to have during COVID, I think it worked out pretty well with two courtrooms. We were able to get everyone spaced apart.”
In some ways, though, the pandemic-ushered closures have served as cushion for the courthouse’s renovations coming together — which, in addition to a third courtroom and new offices and judges’ chambers, also puts security at the forefront of considerations.
The courthouse is a recognized historical building, so the initially intended character of the architecture remains ever present, but it was also time to bring the security protocols into the “21st century,” said Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputy Brady Jax, who’s been charged with overseeing the courthouse safety.
“It [was] time to secure the building because of some instances involving the judges with pretrial detainees or people who were on trial. There were some tense moments,” he said, noting that Pitkin County was “the last one” in the 9th Judicial District to install security screening at the entrance, for instance.
Better late than never, as it were, though the plan has been a long time coming. Much of it was the brainchild of Ron Ryan — the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office undersheriff before Alex Burchetta assumed his vacancy in October — Jax noted.
“It’s mostly like TSA. It’s just like going to the airport, with a couple of changes. We do have prohibited items. Because of the courts, and inmates that come and mingle, we’re trying to keep it as safe as possible,” he said.
Anyone who’s been to the Garfield County Courthouse will recognize a similar security entrance, complete with contracted Citadel guards. In addition to Jax or one of his PCSO colleagues, there will always be two Citadel contractors manning the front entrance — which, aside from a specific employee entrance, is now the only option for the public — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Jax on Tuesday encouraged anyone entering the courthouse to be mindful of what’s on their person, as anything not permitted — such as weapons, alcohol or drugs and glass containers — may be confiscated and not returned.
“We hope that people realize what’s on them, and they don’t bring it in. Some things are legal outside — pot, concealed weapons — but that doesn’t give you the right to bring it into this building. We're not just being strict with the public; we’re strict with our employees, we’re strict with our own deputies and police officers,” Jax said.
Dog enthusiasts, rejoice, however: canine companions, so long as they’re not carrying any prohibited item, are still welcome in the courthouse.
For those who do receive a jury summons, Jax and Goldstone both suggest dressing appropriately for the weather of the day, as you’ll likely be outside for longer than otherwise anticipated with the new jury selection process.
“They’ll screen them one by one, ask them various questions, give them some instruction. And the idea is they are to stay outside — stay in the court area,” he Jax explained. “Go back to your car, go get a cup of coffee. Keep your cell phone on because we’re going to call you back, and then they will start their process and call in 20 people max, and they will then trickle in. They’ll go through screening, and then there will be someone to direct them.”
Overall, Jax said that the goal — from the single-entrance screening to protective barriers in the new clerk’s office to the more streamlined route to transport inmates from the jail to courthouse — is to ensure everyone’s safety. So many people interacting with the courts are potentially having what Jax described as a “mental health day,” he wants to make sure the environment keeps everyone’s well-being protected.
“Deter, detect, prevent and protect. If I do that, I’m covering my bases. Like, heaven forbid, what Boulder’s dealing with, that’s what we’re trying to avoid here,” he said, referencing the mass shooting that left 10 people dead in a Boulder King Soopers Monday. “We as the security team would rather engage at the front door, and it’s over there or it stays there.”