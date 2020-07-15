When the Base Village development was originally approved in 2004, a new medical clinic was included in the plans, which called for opening the facility within two years.
Sixteen years later, the new Snowmass Medical Clinic finally opened its doors on July 1.
Why did it take so long? Two reasons are the Great Recession that hit in 2008 and decisions by the development company that owned Base Village at the time, which altered the phasing order in which the buildings were to be constructed.
As a result, construction stopped on the building where the clinic is located in 2008 after the steel framework was in place. It remained that way until East West Partners purchased the development from Related Companies in 2016. East West decided on making the clinic building one of the first buildings they built.
Now, Snowmass has its long-awaited new medical facility. The clinic was ready to go in March, but because of COVID-19 the opening was delayed.
“I have been with the medical clinic for 30 years. And it’s been run by a number of different entities,” said Dr. Jon Gibans, medical director of the Snowmass Medical Clinic. He added that the clinic has been operated by Aspen Valley Hospital for eight years.
The state-of-the-art, walk-in clinic features seven fully-private patient rooms, a triage room, general X-ray services and more, plus an expanded gym and new rehabilitative technologies for physical therapy patients. It encompasses 6,300 square feet.
John Mele, fire marshal with Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority (a recent merger of the fire districts of Snowmass and Basalt), worked with clinic staff and others for a number of years to get the new clinic built.
“The [Snowmass-Wildcat] fire district and Kelly Hansen (of the Snowmass clinic staff) pushed hard before multiple Snowmass town councils to get the clinic built in Base Village,” Mele said. “What the new clinic does is help us as well as the Aspen Skiing Co. interface with urgent care like ambulances here at the bottom the hill rather than them having to go all the way up to the Snowmass Mall and then have problems parking.”
Mele also pointed out that Steve Sewell, the longtime mountain manager in Snowmass, was another advocate for the new facility and worked many years to make the clinic a reality. Susan Cross is the current mountain manager in Snowmass.
“It’s exciting to have a state-of-the-art medical facility at the base of Snowmass Ski Area. With the continued growth in downhill mountain biking and the popularity of our other activities, it’s comforting to know our guests can be treated on site when they do require medical care,” Cross said.
Practice manager Kelly Hansen has been with the Snowmass clinic since 1992. Dr. Gibans and Dr. Kimberly Levin are the clinic’s two on-staff emergency medicine physicians, supported by registered nurses, EMTs, X-ray technologists and physical therapists. The clinic also offers limited laboratory services, and a new X-ray machine will deliver stronger, more reliable imaging services.
The Snowmass clinic can treat patients with illness or injury. Its staff deal with a lot of urgent-care issues such as lacerations or fractures. Any patient requiring more serious intervention or testing such as a CAT scan would be sent to the emergency room at Aspen Valley Hospital.
During a recent tour of the new clinic, Dr. Gibans pointed out the private patient rooms, the new X-ray machine (which he said takes “incredible” pictures) and the areas for rehabilitation and laboratory services.
The clinic is an outpatient medical facility and is primarily used for injuries that are not life-threatening. If someone has a heart attack or other medical issue that requires immediate urgent care, they will be transported to Aspen Valley Hospital.
It’s located off the ski-back trail for easy access by ski patrollers. There also is easy access for an ambulance to service patients right off of Wood Road.
“The location allows patrol to bring someone down here and get a quick intercept with an ambulance,” Dr. Gibans explained. “We see a lot of people that don’t need to go to the hospital and we can take care of them here.
“There will be days where we will see more medical illnesses than injuries. Somebody might get up and feel bad with a flu or altitude sickness or food poisoning, especially during the Christmas holiday period. This facility has increased overall safety in Snowmass.”
The Snowmass Medical Clinic is an outpatient department of Aspen Valley Hospital. It is open to walk-in patients seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Virtual visits also may be available, but it is suggested that potential users call first to inquire.