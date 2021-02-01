With the finish line in sight — but still three of six events to run on a busy Sunday — Tim Reed, vice president of ESPN’s X Games, spoke to Aspen Daily News contributing editor Madeleine Osberger about the challenges and opportunities of running an extreme sports event during an unprecedented time.
Aspen Daily News: Has it been harder or easier than you expected to run the X Games during the pandemic?
Tim Reed: It’s always been a big challenging event to produce but at the same time, this year has been different. It’s felt much more heightened related to health and safety just because of the times that we’re all living in here.
Having worked through it, it really is a testament to the team and the planning and the protocols. It’s been great to see it all in action. We felt it was a good plan going in and having executed it, I still feel the same way.
ADN: Were there any big surprises, maybe the weather on Saturday that caused the postponement of events or the number of athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and the alternates who had to quickly jump in? You also couldn’t have anticipated having to produce six competitions on the same day.
Reed: For these sports and throughout the years, the athlete changes are almost a given. The fields can adjust for a variety of different reasons. There’s always this mindset going into this event that flexibility is the key, fluidity. When you’re in the moment, the ability to adapt and adjust is key. It’s something we harped on and did the best throughout the events to live up to that.
(During X Games’ Aspen’s history) we’ve lived through a lot of different weather and schedule changes, all kinds of scenarios. What was tricky about (Saturday) was it just happened pretty quick. We were hearing there could be some speed concerns with the courses. Obviously it all hits in the moment.
From a production perspective we were ready, we had talked about shows ready to go from the day before to fill the programming. Even though it seemed a little hectic in the moment, it was all about making the right decisions — to put the athlete and competitions (first) at the end of the day. That does bring out the best performances. What you saw this morning is pretty much a result of that: Wait it out and run it in optimum conditions, which we were able to do today.
ADN: Could you have anticipated this exciting new generation of stars, Eileen Gu and Dusty Henricksen? What does this say of these sports’ progressions?
Reed: I think this is what has been a hallmark of X Games throughout the years, the constant progression that happens, especially on the snowboard and ski sides, where you have a constant push for the next generation that’s coming up.
In particular we showed that to a T with Eileen, doing what she did throughout the weekend, and Dusty, with one more event tonight. These are great stories. What they do is allow the story to continue as some new stars are built. It really brings an exciting aspect to what’s to come in the future years.
ADN: How valuable has it been in terms of marketing that X Games Aspen 2021 has been in most cases the only competition this year for these athletes?
Reed: It’s hugely valuable. When we set out to want to do this event this year, the continuity of the brand, being able to make sure we were continuing to produce the events even in the pandemic was important to us. That is why we wanted to get this done. ...It’s valuable for all of us involved. At the end of the day we’re all thankful and grateful that we’ve been able to come together and do this and produce the event we have.
ADN: While on-site spectating was prohibited this year, there were more portals of engagement for viewers. What kinds of numbers are you seeing and is any kind of year-over-year comparison available?
Reed: We don’t have any of the metrics yet. We’ll pull that together next week. In terms of pushing multiple platforms and trying to be active … we were really aggressive trying to get on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat.
This year in particular we did some really fun stuff with Tik Tok. They carried a handful of our livestreams. We did a marketing partnership where we ran Tik Toks in our broadcast. On the Tik Tok platform, they created an X Games #challenge that’s been running all weekend. It’s been awesome to see the interaction and engagement that happened across social and digital.
Since we’re on ESPN, ABC, all of our global networks, it’s a really powerful complement to have the linear opportunities mixed in with all the digital and social that’s super active and in the moment of all the content we are producing.
ADN: Will streaming factor more into X Games’ future?
Reed: In a lot of ways, streaming is how consumers more often are engaging with content. I stream more than I ever have. I think it’s clear streaming and making sure our content is available on as many platforms as possible is going to be important moving forward.
ADN: ESPN’s contract with Aspen Skiing Co. continues until 2024. Any ideas of after that?
Reed: At this point it’s been an awesome 20-year partnership. It’s hard to do anything together for 20 years.
It’s a great reminder of our working relationship with Aspen Skiing Co. and everyone across the Pitkin County services that we end up working so closely on this. It really speaks to how strong and well we work together. Yes, we’ve got
a few more years on this deal. We love being here no doubt about.
ADN: Forbes published a story Friday by Michele Bruton that says as part of a larger review of its assets, ESPN is shopping the X Games franchise. [Bruton reported that one option is potentially selling the broadcast rights to events and the other option could involve dealing just the intellectual rights broadcast rights to events.] Can you please comment?
Reed: No, I’m not going to comment. We’re just focused on finishing this event and we’re going to have a great night tonight and it will be awesome to wrap it up.