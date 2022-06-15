Following a successful two-week pop-up in the winter, Taikun Sushi Aspen is returning to the Marble Bar in the Aspen Mountain Residences for a full summer season.
Proprietor Ryan Chadwick hopes the sushi concept will stay awhile.
“It went really well this past winter — it was kind of a test run for proof of concept and sold out over the two weeks,” Chadwick said. “Now, I have more of a long-term plan for Taikun.”
Re-debuting on Thursday in the Marble Bar, Taikun will be open six days a week through the summer, offering two seatings per night at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Reservations are required through Resy, and the price per person is $150.
Taikun will feature a 13-course omakase menu, created by Tokyo-native Chef Yoshikazu “Kazu” Ebina — who spearheaded the recent monthlong Taikun pop-up at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami. Though focused on curating a premium omakase-styled experience at its launch, an à la carte menu is to be announced soon, Chadwick said.
In addition to beer, wine and sake offerings, craft cocktails by Marble Distilling Co. will be served at the bar before and after dinner, or throughout the meal, if one chooses.
Chadwick partnered with Marble Distilling Co. owners Carey Shanks and Connie Baker to bring the test-run Taikun pop-up to their Marble Bar Aspen space back in February.
“I reached out to Connie and Carey and asked if they wanted to do a collaboration, where we would run this sushi concept and showcase their spirits,” Chadwick said. “I wanted to make sure that [Aspen Mountain Residences] was happy with how it was all done, and when we talked again about doing something more permanent there, everyone was happy to work together.”
For Shanks, the Taikun concept at Marble Bar “looks, acts and walks like a real partnership” with Chadwick and the Taikun team, he said, explaining how the intimate and traditional sushi experience elevates the space and offers something special for the community.
“We want this to express a real sense of community,” Shanks said. “And not in a cliché way, but as we see those things dwindle away. …Marble is a community-oriented company and Ryan and the Taikun team aspire to carry that same ethos.”
As of now, Chadwick plans to keep his Taikun Aspen concept running through October, close for the off-season and reopen for the winter — if the restaurant’s longer stay this summer is met with success and approval from Aspen Mountain Residences, he said. Shanks also expressed hopes for extending the partnership in the long term.
Chadwick’s original Taikun Sushi location in New York has met success since opening during the pandemic, according to Chadwick. With an eight-seat omakase counter and private speakeasy space spanning a total of 180 square feet, the small restaurant on the Lower East Side is sold out for the next two months, he said.
The restaurateur discovered a similar intimacy within the Marble Bar room, which he said is “maybe 800 square feet, if even.” It was this intimate size and cozy vibe of the bar that attracted Chadwick to the space — “a hidden gem,” as he describes it.
“It fits the omakase model perfectly: eight seats in the dining room, eight seats at the bar,” he said. “The space suits what we’re doing, I don’t need some giant dining room.”
The perks of not having to operate and staff a large restaurant in Aspen — “especially in today’s economy,” Chadwick said — extend to the housing situation as well. The proprietor said he is able to provide housing in town for his Taikun staff.
Another factor that intrigued Chadwick about the Marble Bar venue had to do with the kitchen, as it’s smaller and has no gas facilities.
“It’s limited on what you can do there,” he said. “And so I figured the space would be great for fish; what we’re prepping is very low-impact.”
Other location benefits include the building’s location in town and the fact that being inside the Aspen Mountain Residences (formerly Hyatt Grand Aspen) creates built-in business opportunities, Chadwick said. He mentioned how people staying there have primary, direct access to Taikun reservations.
As an experienced proprietor in Aspen’s commercial restaurant and bar scene, Chadwick has and continues to facilitate a diverse set of concepts in spaces around town.
He currently operates the 12-years-and-counting nightclub, Escobar, and the shorter-term Aspen Pie Shop — which is looking to close in the near future. For six years, Chadwick ran the Mill Street space adjacent to Pie Shop, cultivating a handful of establishments, such as Grey Lady, Mr. Grey and most recently, the pop-up Sushi Nakazawa. Chadwick partnered with Daisuke Nakazawa, head chef of Sushi Nakazawa in New York, to bring Nakazawa to Aspen in December 2020.
The success of that sushi experience, which featured a 21-course omakase menu, led Chadwick to explore his own sushi endeavors, and he opened the Taikun spot in New York soon after.
“I love the omakase model, where it’s not many seats but you can really focus on service and customer attention,” he said.
With a limited eight-seat omakase counter and lounge-style dining room nestled between two fireplaces, Chadwick sees the Taikun restaurant at Marble Bar embodying a warm and cozy wintertime vibe. He envisions the adjacent outdoor courtyard amplifying the space as a cocktail spot in the summer.
Chadwick said he’s excited to keep this particular style of sushi experience in town.
“It’s important to have this style of sushi in Aspen — I love eating at Kenichi and [Matsuhisa] — I think this is a great addition to the sushi experience,” he said.
Taikun Sushi Aspen opens Thursday for its summer run at the Marble Bar in the Aspen Mountain Residences, located behind the Silver Circle Ice Rink on East Dean Street. Reservations are required and can be booked at resy.com.