A colorful, contemporary art gallery that’s headquartered in New York but boasts locations around the world just opened its latest post in a high-profile building on one of Aspen’s most iconic corners.
Eden Fine Art Gallery owner Cathia Klimovsky signed a long-term lease in 2019 on the newly remodeled 7,200-foot space that was home to Boogie’s Diner and a clothing shop from the late 1980s until 2015. The building, which New York-based developer Thor Equities purchased from longtime local Leonard “Boogie” Weinglass for $27.5 million in 2015, has since housed myriad miscellaneous pop-ups.
“We were [in Aspen] a few years ago, and we fell in love with the place. So we decided to come back and when we came back, we thought that perhaps it would be a good idea — taking into account the quantity of galleries that are there — that we will open the gallery,” Klimovsky, who founded Eden, said via phone Wednesday.
Klimovsky and her husband, Guy Martinovsky, are from Leon, France and Paris, respectively, but “based” in New York for three months of the year. They split the other nine months between destinations where they also exhibit galleries — such as Mykonos and Miami — and travel the world, Klimovsky said. This winter, however, the couple and their family intend to live in Aspen, where they are shopping for a home.
Opening another art gallery in Aspen made sense, Martinovsky explained, because so many of their collectors already spend time here and are familiar with the Eden brand.
“We saw that many of our collectors are coming to Aspen and they have a house in Aspen, so we thought it would be good to be there also. And in fact, when we arrived there, we see from the time we walked [around] that there were already many people that know us,” he said. “Because they know us from all over the world — from New York, from London, from Mykonos — so they already know us. We arrived in the location, where for many already, we are not a new player for them.”
Asked about the duration of the lease, Martinovsky punted on the exact number of years but suggested that it is at least 15.
“It’s a very long time,” he said. “Our kids will continue to be the tenants.” The Klimovskys have six children, the oldest of which is “in his 20s,” Martinovsky said. Asked how old they are, Martinovsky said Klimovsky is “in her 40s” and declined to share his own age.
Among the big names Eden Gallery represents are street artist Alec Monopoly, painters David Kracov and Angelo Accardi and sculptor Dorit Levinstein, all of whom have work displayed in the Aspen location.
Martinovsky views the gallery space as a critical bridge between artist and collector.
“We’re only the platform,” he said. “The real stars are the artist.” He said the Aspen gallery is also seeking a local artist to feature and to add to the mix of international talent.
“We want to do something really special there. … we don’t come just to make business; we come with the will to be an active player in Aspen,” Martinovsky said. “We love this place and think we are lucky to be able to present in this location.”