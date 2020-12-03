Ryan Chadwick made a decision: “Why not?”
So when the Aspen businessman behind Escobar and, more recently, Aspen Pie Shop had worked out another year on his lease with Mark Hunt on the space he’d previously occupied with Mr. Grey at 305 S. Mill St., Chadwick figured sending a direct message to Michelin star winner Daisuke Nakazawa via Instagram was as good a business proposal as any in the day and age of COVID-19.
Nakazawa offered a hearty laugh at the social media communication that, just 30 days later, led to the Aspen pop-up that opened Wednesday.
And before Nakazawa’s name appeared in his own namesake restaurant, it was in Netflix’s documentary, “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.”
“It was on like 10 years ago,” Chadwick said of the Netflix production. “He worked under Jiro, and he made rice for like eight years to perfect it. He went to New York City, opened up his own restaurant and they’ve been sold out for the past 10 years straight.”
Indeed, Nakazawa has been the subject of reviews from The New York Times’ Pete Wells to Time Magazine to far less mainstream but hyper-relevant media in culinary circles.
“Discover flavorful and fatty cuts of fish available here at a more palatable price point compared to many of the city’s other notable sushi counters. Chef Nakazawa’s signature style combines supremely tender fish with perfectly seasoned rice, a spark of wasabi and judicious brush of nikiri for consistently excellent results,” according to an entry in Michelin Guide of his New York restaurant.
Nakazawa’s Aspen experiment this winter is another scenario that likely would not have happened without the context of the pandemic.
“They were slated to open one in L.A., but then COVID hit, so they decided that a pop-up in Aspen would do well. And if things go well, they’re going to stay,” Chadwick said.
That’s how Nakazawa tells the tale, too.
“I didn’t think to open up at the mountains, but pandemic makes for many changes. Let’s see how pop-up work, and if then we doing good, we going to extend,” he said.
While Nakazawa will be here through the end of the year, and he’s relishing the snow, it’s no vacation.
“I want to ski, but — at this time, I don’t have time to do that,” he said.
Maybe next time.
Instead, he and Chadwick were focused on ensuring a seamless soft opening for friends and family, which happened Tuesday, and Wednesday’s opening. To that end, the initial rollout was a breath of fresh air in an era of a respiratory disease.
“Last night went amazing!” Chadwick said Wednesday. “Great to have the concierges from the hotels in, my friend [Pitkin County Commissioner] Patti Clapper, Billy Richard and Kevin from the Caribou Club and Raff from Creperie, Dave Elswig from Camp, Mark Hunt and his team. It was so nice to have some normalcy in such an uncertain time and enjoy great food and drink with great people.”
Beyond the food, both Chadwick and Nakazawa touted the new sushi concept as also offering the most robust sake menu that has just arrived in town. Chadwick estimated it at more than 150 pages.
“We have a pretty insane sake program. Some very interesting stuff that’s really hard to find,” he said, noting one bottle in which the incoming beverage director claims three out of four available bottles.
“I think best sake program in state of Colorado,” Nakazawa laughed — while being completely serious.
As for the sushi itself, it’s a choice between, well, chef’s choice and diner’s. While there are certainly options — especially with appetizers and such — for more traditional ordering, Nakazawa’s concepts have made famous omakase, or “chef’s choice.”
Regardless of a diner’s decisions, Chadwick aimed to ensure pathways that made sense for nearly any budget.
“You can get a la carte or you can do the chef’s dinner. If you want to go super crazy, you can,” he said. “I made sure [wide-ranging pricing] was going to happen here. I know people can’t come in and afford several hundred dollars for dinner, I get that. I’m usually one of those people.”
The hope, of course, is that COVID-19 data remain at such a level that restaurants are able to continue operating at all. Chadwick acknowledged that the Pie Shop’s summer success relied largely on takeout capacities. With the news of longtime staple Red Onion’s closing this week, he’s naturally a little unnerved, he mentioned.
“No matter what, with 25%, we’re handcuffed. It’s impossible to do business like that. I’m hoping by Christmas, something changes, but it’s not trending in the right direction,” he said. “At some point, do we want to starve to death or eventually die from COVID? It’s hard. We’re all in a tough spot, and we’re all only doing what we know how to do — in hospitality, we serve people.”
But in the immediate term, the vibe at Sushi Nakazawa is a celebratory one.