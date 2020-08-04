The parent company of Aspen Sojourner, SagaCity Media, has announced that its publications in mountain town communities would take a “hiatus” following the recent publication of their summer/fall books. Normally, the magazine publishes bi-monthly during the high seasons.
Sojourner’s entire local staff will be laid off, save for veteran publisher Nancy Mayer, who will be furloughed in about a month, according to Nicole Vogel, CEO of SagaCity Media. The publishing group acquired Aspen Sojourner in 2010.
Park City Magazine, Colorado Summit and Vail/Beaver Creek Magazine are also impacted “due to pandemic-induced uncertainty over the winter seasons in these beloved and legendary mountain towns,” according to a statement from the publishing company.
Aspen Sojourner will turn 25 years old this winter; Vail/Beaver Creek Magazine, the oldest of the bunch, has published for 45 years. Just behind Vail/Beaver Creek Magazine in terms of longevity is 43-year-old Park City Magazine.
Vogel said Monday she hopes Sojourner can publish a winter edition that could be released over the holiday period. There’s no guarantee that could happen, though, given the uncertainties wrought by COVID-19 and the devastating impact felt by the advertisers as a result, she said.
“In the worst case scenario it would be next summer,” Vogel said. “We have no reason to believe we won’t (return). It’s a question of when.”
The magazines’ websites will stay live during the pandemic.
“It is our great hope and desire that these publications will come back stronger than ever,” Vogel stated in a prepared release. “This hiatus gives us an ability to take a pause and hope for some progress on fighting this terrible disease so that we too, can live to fight another day.”
She added, “We are watching reports of resorts in the Southern Hemisphere being forced to close due to COVID-19, and we don’t want to put ourselves in a position where we can’t come back by waiting too long to act. We need to save monetary resources to account for the worst-case scenario of a winter without an open ski resort.”
The group’s magazines in Portland, Seattle, Houston and Sarasota will continue to publish without interruption, she said.
A decision on whether the winter edition of Sojourner will publish is set to be made in October, according to Vogel.
Aspen scores $50K grant from CDOT
The city of Aspen is one of six communities in the state to receive a grant through the Colorado Department of Transportation’s “Revitalizing Main Streets” program.
Aspen will receive $50,000 to expand its e-bike capacity and increase the number of downtown docking stations, according to a release from CDOT. The grant will also be used to enlarge the city’s “Roadway for Restaurant and Retail Recovery” program “to increase the number of customers served within COVID-19 health guidelines,” it was noted.
Spokeswoman Mitzi Rapkin on Monday confirmed Aspen was awarded the grant that’s designated for these uses.
CDOT’s $4.1 million initiative provides “financial assistance to communities seeking to make creative modifications to state roadways or other public spaces as a way of promoting social distancing and economic activity.”
A 10 percent match is required of each entity in order to qualify for a grant.
Five other communities received grant monies as well, including Silt, which seeks to improve two sidewalk segments that connect residential areas to downtown as well as improve the walking areas around a senior living facility. Silt received $32,421 for those projects.
Frisco, Oak Creek, Littleton and Alamosa also received grants of varying sizes. Other projects will be considered out of the $4.1 million, of which only a portion has so far been assigned.
“In the applications received thus far, we have seen creative examples ranging from expanding downtown business capacity to encouraging multi-modal access to a park in a small, rural community,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew stated in a published release.
“The program has additional capacity, so we encourage localities to take a look at other cities’ solutions to explore how these funds could benefit their own community,” Lew added.
The grant application may be viewed at: https://www.codot.gov/programs/communitychallenge/assets/revitalizingmainstreetsgrantapplication.pdf.