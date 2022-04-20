The city of Aspen’s street department will hold its annual Spring Clean-Up from May 16-19.
Residents who schedule an appointment may have large trash items picked up curbside at their residence, a city news release says. Items must be sorted by type, which includes branches and wood of 8 feet or less in length, metals, trash, tires and leaves in compostable bags.
All piles must be labeled “City of Aspen Spring Clean-Up” or they will not be picked up. Branches and wood must be placed parallel to the street. Compostable bags are available at local hardware stores. Alley pick-up service is not possible, according to the release.
Items not eligible include household garbage, construction debris, batteries, paint, oil, refrigerators, hazardous waste, televisions and any electronics with a memory chip. “If these items are left on the curb, they will not be picked up,” the release says.
To arrange for a scheduled pick-up, call 970-920-5130 no later than 6:30 a.m. on May 16. For more information, visit aspen.gov/street.
To recycle electronic waste, the city’s E-Waste Collection event will be held May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marolt Seasonal Housing parking lot, 100 Marolt Place. The event is free and open to the public. E-waste includes anything with a plug or batteries, such as computers, printers and cell phones.
Valley View donor’s $2M starts endowment
A recent gift of $2 million to the Valley View Foundation will mark the start of a permanent endowment to benefit cancer patients, the health system said in a news release.
The donor, who asked to remain anonymous, honors Stephen Mayer, M.D., a medical oncologist with the Calaway Young Cancer Center at Valley View, “as a gesture of gratitude,” the release says. The foundation has set a goal of raising $8 million for the endowment.
Board-certified in medical oncology and internal medicine, Dr. Mayer became a physician as a second career following 15 years as a molecular biologist. His areas of focus include gastrointestinal, prostate, bladder, kidney, gynecologic, melanoma, neuroendocrine, breast, lung, hematologic malignancies and benign hematology.
Mayer graduated from Boston University School of Medicine and advanced his training by completing a clinical fellowship in medical oncology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center through Harvard Medical School.
“This generous gift will allow us to continue to serve patients at Valley View’s Calaway Young Cancer Center in many ways for years to come,” Mayer said in a prepared statement.
“Our patients are more than just patients, they are people. One of the most rewarding parts of being an oncologist is having the honor of caring for members of our tight-knit community, form deep bonds with them and educate them so they can make complex decisions about their own health care and treatment options,” Mayer continued. “We are humbled by the community’s generosity toward the cancer center and its commitment to changing lives.”
The Endowed Chair of Medical Oncology held by Dr. Mayer follows an earlier gift of $1.5 million to fund an endowment for nursing education at Valley View, the release says.
Current plans for the cancer endowment are to continue to support patients of the Calaway Young Cancer Center through Valley View’s Integrated Therapies, emergency assistance in the form of gas and grocery gift cards, support and survivorship programs and overnight lodging. Integrated Therapies offer a variety of complementary, individualized treatments, and are provided at no cost to patients of the cancer center.
For more information, visit vvcancercenter.org or call 970-384-3956.