A Mountain Rescue Aspen team was deployed Tuesday on the Ute Trail to assist a woman with a broken ankle.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 12:34 p.m. of a 57-year-old woman who had broken her ankle due to a fall on the trail, according to a news release. “It was reported that the patient would be unable to walk and was in extreme pain,” the release says.
MRA personnel were immediately deployed, and Pitkin County Open Space and Trails also responded to the scene. Patient contact was made just after 1 p.m., the release states.
Medics with the Aspen Ambulance District also responded to the scene to assist with extrication and pain management. “Using a litter wheel, the patient was moved from the scene of the accident and arrived at a waiting ambulance to receive further care,” the release says.
All personnel were safely out of the field by 1:50 p.m. The effort involved a total of 12 staff members representing the various agencies.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind all backcountry users to exercise caution in the backcountry, as accidents can and do happen at any time, in unsuspecting places,” the release adds.