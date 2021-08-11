PitCo Board of Health to discuss back-to-school plan and universal masking
The Pitkin County Board of Health will discuss whether universal masking requirements for children and staff in schools and child care settings will become part of its Public Health Order.
The discussion, to be held via Zoom, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12, from 1-3:30 p.m.
The Board of Health is recommending a universal masking requirement for all schools and child care settings in alignment with mask guidance from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Community members interested in sharing written comments with the Board of Health are encouraged to email those comments to covidhelp@pitkincounty.org by close of business on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Comments will be captured and shared with the Board of Health members before the agenda item for Thursday’s meeting, which can be accessed by going to pitkincoco.civicclerk.com/Web/Player.aspx?id=5296&key=-1&mod=-1&mk=-1&nov=0
Comments can also be shared with school and child care representatives who have been partnering with public health on guidance development at the these email addresses:
Aspen School District: communications@aspenk12.net
Kids First: kidsfirst@cityofaspen.com
Aspen Country Day School: covidresponse@aspencountryday.net
Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs closed to through traffic Aug. 11-13 for Red Mountain South Project
Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs will be closed at 7 a.m. today through the evening of Friday, between the Veltus Park entrance and West 10th Street. Access to Veltus Park remains open from the 8th Street and Midland Avenue intersection.
For access to Red Mountain South Subdivision or the River Meadows Mobile Home Park, motorists are advised to use the 8th Street detour to Highway 82 then to 27th Street for access to Midland Avenue. No access from the north will be available. Access remains open to the North Red Mountain Drive area via Red Mountain Drive and Midland Avenue intersection.
This closure is to complete the stormwater pipe crossing to the east side of Midland Avenue for the Red Mountain subdivision’s stormwater system expansion.
The City of Glenwood Springs Public Works Engineering Department and Gould Construction are making good progress on water infrastructure, broadband and road improvements as part of Phase 1 of the Red Mountain South Project. Crews have completed deconstruction on Riverview Drive and lowered the platform to final subgrade, installed three storm drain manholes and piping at 10th Street and completed the new waterline connection at 10th Street and installation of 80 feet of pipe.
Aspen Snowmass introduces custom-built outerwear line for employees and guests
Aspen Snowmass introduces its first line of custom-built, innovative, premium, outerwear pieces — under a new-brand concept ASPENX — evolved from the newly designed and produced Aspen Snowmass employee uniforms.
Guests can now benefit from outerwear pieces engineered to withstand the demands of mountain professionals who spend every day on the slopes in the elements under all conditions. Aspen Snowmass is the first ski resort operator to create custom uniforms for their entire staff.
“After listening to feedback from our employees regarding their on-mountain needs, we knew we could apply their expertise to purpose-building an apparel system for the four mountains of Aspen Snowmass,” said Erin Sprague, Chief Brand Officer at Aspen Snowmass. “These pieces were inspired and designed by some of the best and most experienced professionals in the ski industry and tested in iconic settings from the Highland Bowl to the Buttermilk Superpipe. Our guests often ask our Ski & Snowboard School Professionals about their gear, so we launched the inaugural ASPENXAjax Line to offer a version of our professional pieces to our loyal Aspen Snowmass skiers and riders.”
The Ajax Jacket, Pant and Insulator will be available for purchase at the new ASPENX retail space opening in Gondola Plaza, at select Four Mountain Sports stores and online at www.aspenx.comstarting Dec. 1, 2021.