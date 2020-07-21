CDOT asks motorists to plan
for Carbondale highway detours
Short detours continue today through Thursday for those traveling northbound on State Highway 133 in Carbondale.
A news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation says that crews are reviewing the cause of a recent sinkhole. The goal is to identify what caused the large sinkhole in June “and whether other sinkholes are nearby,” the release states.
On Monday, from noon to 6 p.m., crews were expected to drill a hole in the paved bike and pedestrian trail on the west side of the highway just south of the intersection with Main Street. Today and Wednesday, crews plan to drill holes in the northbound lanes of Highway 133 near Euclid Avenue. All work is anticipated to be completed by the end of Thursday.
Today’s expected travel impacts (also planned for Wednesday and possibly Thursday) were listed as the closure of northbound Highway 133 from the intersection of the highway and Sopris Drive to the intersection of the highway and Garfield Avenue. CDOT will have a short detour in place to route motorists around the closure, the release says.
The review was deemed necessary following the discovery and repair of a sinkhole a maintenance employee discovered on June 17, just south of the intersection of Highway 133 and Main Street.
Crews filled, tamped down, capped and paved the sinkhole, which measured 15 feet in diameter by 12 feet deep. Filling the sinkhole required 125 tons of road-base material, delivered with 10 truckloads. Once the sinkhole was repaired and the road was repaved, the northbound lanes were reopened and CDOT ended the short detour it had set up.
Southbound traffic on the highway was not affected throughout the sinkhole investigation and repair, the release adds.
CDOT also reminded the public to obey posted speed limits in work zones, watch out for workers and expect short delays.