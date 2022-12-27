Tracy Sutton, president and broker at Aspen Signature Properties, has thrown her hat into the ring for mayor of Aspen. Petitions are due today to the city of Aspen; Sutton was actively collecting signatures — 25 petition signers, who must be registered Aspen voters, are required — this week.
Sutton, who will be challenging incumbent Torre, was a vocal member of the business community during the city council’s contentious regulatory decisions regarding short-term rental permits and new residential development.
“I share some of the concerns that they have: parking, noise, trash, bears,” Sutton told Aspen Public Radio in July. “But I think if you have an educated community and you educate your guests that are coming to visit, I think most people will be respectful.”
In March, Aspen voters will be asked to elect a mayor and two council members to the board.
The municipal election will take place on March 7. Voters should make sure their addresses are up to date through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. Voter registration can also be done on the Secretary of State’s website. Voters who will be outside of Aspen during the election and need to request an absentee ballot can do so through the city clerk’s office. More information about the March election can be found at aspen.gov.