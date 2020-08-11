The Aspen Fire Protection District extinguished a small wildfire in the area of Lincoln Creek Road and the New York Creek trailhead near Independence Pass on Monday.
Lincoln Creek Road is a backcountry road about eight miles east southeast of Aspen in the White River National Forest. The area is popular with campers and recreationalists and contains numerous trailheads for hikes in the area, such as the New York Creek and Grizzly Lake trails.
The district was alerted just before 8:30 a.m, according to an AFPD news release. Personnel initially responded with one command vehicle and one Type-6 wildland engine. Immediately upon arrival, firefighters found a wildfire roughly one-half of an acre in size, burning in steep, rocky, wooded terrain. After the situation was evaluated, additional firefighting resources were requested through the Bureau of Land Management’s Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Dispatch, or UCR, located in Grand Junction.
The release says the initial attack crews included 11 firefighters from the AFPD, two paramedics from the Aspen Ambulance District, a law enforcement officer from the U.S. Forest Service, and three members from the UCR. Equipment included two Type-6 engines, an unmanned aerial vehicle piloted by a member of the AFPD, and a helicopter from the UCR. The helicopter carried a bucket capable of carrying 150 gallons of water and made approximately 25 separate drops of water onto the fire in an attempt to help control the flames.
Responders were able to contain the blaze by 11 a.m. and worked toward extinguishing it until roughly 1 p.m. when additional resources from the UCR arrived. While the initial fire attack and fire response was handled by Aspen firefighters, the final task of fully suppressing the fire is the responsibility of the firefighting crew from the UCR, as the area containing the fire is on federally-owned land, the release adds.
Pitkin County accepting nominations for awards
Pitkin County is accepting nominations for outstanding volunteers to be honored for the 2020 Pitkin County Cares Volunteer Service Awards.
Citizens are invited to submit nominations for people who are making a difference in the community, a county news release says.
“There are so many unsung heroes in this community,” Pitkin County Commissioner Steve Child said in a prepared statement. “This recognition … allows us to recognize the wonderful people in our community who give back day after day, week after week. From people who’ve been helping out during the pandemic to those that serve on boards and commissions and for the many nonprofits in our community, there is never a shortage of people, young and old, for us to elevate and thank.”
Now in its 20th year, the Pitkin County Cares Volunteer Service Awards were established to honor individuals and groups for their outstanding service, leadership and civic involvement, the release states.
Recipients will be chosen for their service in the following categories: Greg Mace (overall volunteer), children/youth, seniors, health, community pride, education, good Samaritan, environment, rising star (18 years and younger) and exceptional one-time events.
Nomination forms are available by contacting Pat Bingham at patbingham130@gmail.com or online at pitkincounty.com/pitkincountycares. Call 970-366-7901 for more information.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 30, 2020.