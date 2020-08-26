Roaring Fork Valley residents feeling helpless as the Grizzly Creek Fire continues to ravage Glenwood Canyon now have an outlet, the National Forest Foundation announced Tuesday.
The organization launched the White River National Forest Restoration Fund, to which the public can donate online to aid restoration efforts.
“From the first day of the fire, community members reached out to the forest with support,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said via email Tuesday. “The fund provides an opportunity for the community to contribute and help restore the area.”
While firefighters have made progress combatting the flames that shut down Interstate 70 for two weeks — it was reported at 44% contained Tuesday — it’s still too soon to tell the extent of infrastructural damage.
“Although we do not know the total extent, we believe millions of dollars of infrastructure were lost in Glenwood Canyon and the surrounding landscapes due to this fire. Because of the canyon’s steep slopes and the severity of the burn, much of this area will not recover on its own and needs our help,” the fund’s website says.
White River National Forest officials hope to begin its restoration work with partnering agencies beginning next year, once the needs have been identified and evaluated.
“Donations are the lifeblood of restoration work and are put to productive use to help restore and improve the grandeur of Glenwood Canyon and the White River National Forest and all of its features that make it whole,” the site continues. “Every person who’s hiked to Hanging Lake, rafted the Colorado, biked along its shores, fished for trout, climbed a Fourteener, stopped to view bighorn sheep or simply drove I-70 a little slower to view the magnificence of this forest can help make a difference.”
The campaign has a $100,000 goal. As of Tuesday at about 2 p.m., three contributors had donated $137. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a news release Tuesday morning to raise awareness about the fund and the reasons behind it.
Wednesday Night Live
finale is tonight in Basalt
The Wednesday Night Live program that’s been presented at Willits and downtown Basalt this summer has been extended for one week, according to an announcement from the Basalt Chamber of Commerce.
The final Wednesday Night Live of 2020 is now set for today, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free, socially distanced entertainment in the form of performing buskers may be seen on the sidewalks of Willits and downtown during those hours.