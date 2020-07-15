GWS community center, basketball gym to reopen
The Glenwood Springs Community Center will reopen for fitness and pool reservations on Monday after being closed July 5 when an employee tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, the center’s basketball gymnasium will be available for use by reservation.
The closures were necessary due to lack of adequate staffing while some employees completed self-isolation as recommended by Garfield County’s public health department, according to a news release issued by the city.
In an email to community center users who had reservations between June 29 and July 2, public health officials wrote, “All recommended safety protocols were being practiced, and [the] risk of contracting COVID-19 from exposure to this individual is very minimal.”
The use of masks, social distancing and necessary cleaning procedures were in place “to ensure the safest environment possible for staff and those using the facility,” the email says.
Social distancing protocols will remain in place for all community center users. The precautions include limited access and separate entrances to the fitness area and the lap pool. Guests can only enter the area for which they have a reservation.
All reservations are made online. Guests also are required to maintain social distance while using the facilities. Strict cleaning occurs after each use of fitness areas.
To make a reservation or for more information, visit glenwoodrec.com.
Fire personnel called to Three Mile area Sunday
Glenwood Springs Fire Department personnel were called to a brush fire in the Three Mile area on Sunday evening.
Upon arrival after 7 p.m., firefighters found a small residential structure fully engulfed in a blaze. Also, 20-foot-high flames shot from mature oak brush where the risk of wildfire spread was high, according to a fire department news release.
Two water tenders, seven fire engines and seven command vehicles responded with 42 firefighters. Responding authorities included Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Garfield County Road and Bridge, Excel Energy, Colorado State Patrol and Glenwood Electric also assisted.
Pre-evacuation orders were quickly put into place for Three Mile residents, with an evacuation order issued soon after. Evacuees reported to the Glenwood Springs High School until the orders were lifted around 9 p.m. Mountain Springs residents had a shelter-in-place order until around 10 p.m.
“The rapid response by firefighters kept this two-acre fire from turning into a very large and destructive wildfire,” incident commander Harlan Nimmo said.
The fire was brought under control, the news release adds. No injuries were reported.
—FROM STAFF REPORTS