Citing increasing COVID-19 case numbers presented by Garfield County’s public health department, the Glenwood Springs City Council has enacted a mandatory face-covering zone for the downtown area.
The zone will be effective starting next Thursday through Aug. 20, unless otherwise renewed, according to a city news release.
The zone follows the boundaries of the existing smoking ban area. This includes sections north of the Grand Avenue Bridge in the hot springs district, as well as most of downtown on the south side of the bridge.
Garfield County public health specialist Mason Hohstadt presented information to the city council at a special meeting Tuesday. COVID-19 data related to the city showed 99 new cases, a 62% increase, since June 1. The City Council voted 4-2 in favor of the special zone.
The order requires face coverings for all members of the public while within the zone, excepting commuter pass-through traffic. Exceptions for wearing face coverings will be granted to the following persons:
• Persons aged 2 and under;
• Persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition.
• Persons seated at a table in a restaurant and complying with other regulations related to restaurants.
Masks are available to downtown visitors at the Glenwood Springs Visitor Center, 802 Grand Ave. downtown.
“The ability to maintain social distance, even on a Monday night, in downtown Glenwood Springs right now is difficult,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said in a prepared statement. “The restaurants and businesses are full and many people are out enjoying the wonderful downtown experience. We need to make sure that this environment is not only fun but safe for residents and tourists alike. …Our community cannot put itself at risk for being shut down again.”
‘Monterey Pop’ documentary
to be screened in El Jebel
FirstBank is teaming up with the city of Aspen to bring the documentary film “Monterey Pop” to a drive-in movie setting today at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel starting at 8:45 p.m. Other partners in the presentation are The Arts Campus at Willits and the park district.
Vehicles will be allowed to park starting at 7:45 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Crown Mountain has carved out space for 160 cars parked in eight rows in a checkerboard pattern. Audio will be broadcast via radio on 95.3 FM. Tickets are available atTACAW’s website for $19.
guests must stay in their cars or in the ‘footprint’ of their car at all times except to visit the restroom. They must also wear a face-covering when leaving the car for any reason.
TACAW, the City of Aspen and FirstBank will bring another drive-in movie event to Crown Mountain in August. The date and film have yet to be announced.