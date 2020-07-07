Glenwood Springs center closed until further notice
The Glenwood Springs Community Center will be closed until further notice after an employee of the city’s parks and recreation department tested positive for COVID-19. The rec center had partially reopened June 15, with reservations.
The city made the announcement Monday; the employee received news of the positive test on Sunday.
“The Community Center will be closed until further notice to accommodate reduced staffing due to precautionary isolation measures,” a news release states.
It said that adhering to guidelines set forth by the CDC and Garfield County Public Health, “the employee who tested positive, as well as others in their immediate work area, are self-isolating.”
The employee had last worked at the pool last Wednesday, “but was tested Sunday at Valley View Hospital after becoming symptomatic.”
Protocols were in place at the time and since the facility reopened to the public.
“Access was limited with separate entrances to the fitness area and the lap pool and guests could only enter the area for which they had a reservation. All reservations were made online and no transactions occurred at the front desk. Guests were also required to maintain social distance while using the facilities and strict cleaning guidelines were adopted after each use of fitness areas,” the release says.
“We knew this was a possibility when we reopened the Community Center and other city facilities. Fortunately, our staff has implemented social distancing and other safety measures to limit, as much as possible, contact with Community Center users, and we hope that this proved beneficial in keeping this an isolated case," Mayor Jonathan Godes said in a prepared statement.
“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees and we will do what is necessary to maintain that goal," he added.
Complicated rescue mission near Hagerman Pass
Sixteen members of Mountain Rescue Aspen, St. Mary’s Careflight of Rifle and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office took part in a “safe and successful mission” on Sunday.
At around 3:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a fallen hiker on a trail near Hagerman Pass. The location was a trail between Lyle Lake and Mormon Lake.
“It was reported that the subject was an 81-year-old female, and she had sustained a significant knee injury,” a Pitkin Alert issued Monday morning states.
Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified and it immediately mobilized.
A St. Mary’s CareFlight helicopter out Rifle was deployed and teams helped support the helicopter extraction. The Mountain Rescue teams arrived on scene around 6 p.m. and the subject” was extricated shortly thereafter and transported to receive further care, according to a news release.
All members were out of the field, safely, at approximately 8 p.m., the release says.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users to exercise caution and safe travel techniques while in the backcountry,” the statement concluded.