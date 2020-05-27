Mountain Rescue Aspen on Monday evening assisted a hiker who was stuck on a rock near Hayes Creek Falls, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a third-hand report that the hiker was stuck. “Evidently a young man had hiked up around the top of the falls, and although uninjured, the subject was now unable to get down,” the release says.
Once the need for assistance was confirmed, MRA was notified and immediately mobilized. Team members arrived on the scene at approximately 7:40 p.m. Foot teams were deployed into the field and made contact with the stranded hiker, helping him down from his perch at about 8:14 p.m. All MRA members were safely out of the field around 9:15 p.m., the release states.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users to exercise caution and safe travel techniques while navigating steep, wet terrain in the backcountry and to be prepared for any variable conditions they may encounter,” the release adds.
Pitkin sheriff rescinds Stage 1 fire restrictions
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo — with the support of all Pitkin County fire chiefs — has rescinded Stage 1 fire restrictions for all lands in the county. The order became effective at 12:01 a.m. today.
The restrictions were initially put into place on April 11 due to the COVID-19 emergency and the possibility of diminished law, fire and emergency medical resources.
“Typically, the energy release component (ERC) is the common measurement used to determine when fire restrictions are enacted,” a news release states. “Countywide ERCs remain below threshold limits, and public safety agencies have developed operational plans to mitigate internal COVID-19 transmission.”
In a prepared statement, DiSalvo added, “Although we are coming out of fire restrictions, I’m asking all Pitkin County residents and visitors to remain vigilant, adhere to fire safety rules, and report all smoke and fire to 911 immediately."
Pitkin County citizens and visitors are reminded and encouraged to practice smart wildfire prevention behavior by observing the following campfire safety rules:
• Never leave a campfire unattended.
• Only use established campfire rings.
• Pick safe and proper campfire sites.
• Ensure that campfires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the “drown, stir and feel” method.