A project to replace deteriorating bricks on the Wheeler Opera House is moving forward earlier than planned to mitigate future closures and to take advantage of limited programming opportunities during COVID-19.
The project has been deemed “necessary” by the city of Aspen. Initially scheduled for 2021 and 2022, it will begin in July, according to a city news release.
“With the COVID-19 issue, we aren’t sure when we will be able to safely fill our Wheeler seats to maximum capacity again. By taking care of these projects now, we won’t have to be closed in the spring, summer or fall of 2021 and 2022,” Nancy Lesley, interim executive director of the opera house, said in a prepared statement.
Construction is scheduled to conclude in early December 2020 in time for the start of the 2020-21 winter programming. Due to the building closure, the Wheeler Opera House’s summer series — “Sunset Sessions in The Vault” and “Aspen Mountain Film Festival” — are both canceled for this current year. A decision about the fall’s “On the Rise: series is still being considered, the release says.
“Our 130-year-old community venue has weathered many storms, and is in need of a little facelift,” Lesley said. “We recognize it’s never fun to close down a beloved gathering place, even for a short period of time, but the timing is right to expedite this project and have fewer impacts in the coming years.”
The release states that during construction, plans for winter programming will be ongoing to produce a season on par with the quality of entertainment presented in the past few winter seasons, including Aspen Laugh Festival in February 2021.
CDOT reminds drivers about cell phone distractions
As many Coloradans return to the roads this summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to leave distractions behind — and just drive.
According to the AAA Foundation, more than 95% of drivers in the United States view reading or typing a text message or email on a hand-held cellphone while driving to be very or extremely dangerous. Yet in a 2019 survey of Colorado drivers conducted by the CDOT, 91% of Coloradans admitted to driving distracted weekly.
With handheld technology more prevalent than ever, distracted driving is one of the biggest threats to safety on Colorado’s roads, causing thousands of crashes each year, according to a CDOT news release.
The latest data show:
• 15,673 crashes involved a Colorado distracted driver in 2018, amounting to an average of 42 crashes a day.
• Overall, 53 (6%) of the 890 drivers in a fatal crash in 2018 were distracted.
• Of the 81 drivers between 15 and 20 years old involved in a fatal crash, 17% were distracted, the highest percentage of distracted drivers for any fatal crash age group.
In its latest campaign, “Distraction Reactions,” CDOT shines a light on the impact and impression distracted driving leaves on others. To view the campaign video and materials, visit https://bit.ly/CDOT-distraction-reactions.