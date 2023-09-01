Aspen Skiing Co. is giving travelers a heads up that construction related to the Pandora’s expansion on Aspen Mountain will cause minor disruptions to traffic on Richmond Hill Road next week.
Helicopter operations are planned at the top of Aspen Mountain from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Timber will be flown from the area uphill of Walsh’s ski trail to Lud’s Lane. In addition, concrete will be flown from a staging area in the vicinity of Richmond Hill Road, approximately a quarter mile uphill from the Sundeck Restaurant to two new chairlift towers downhill of Richmond Hill Road.
Travelers should expect delays of up to 10 minutes on Richmond Hill Road during helicopter operations on Wednesday. Traffic on Midnight Mine Road and Aspen Mountain Summer Road will not be affected.
All helicopter operations have been approved by the U.S. Forest Service.
Snowmass traffic to be detoured this weekend
Motorists in Snowmass Village can expect some road closures this weekend with the JAS Labor Day Experience music festival and Brush Creek culvert project underway.
A temporary single-lane access road will be opened for emergency services and residents in the Melton Ranch, Horse Ranch, the Crossings, Rodeo Place and Coffey Place neighborhoods from through Monday. There will be no JAS access through the route, and traffic control will be in place for the duration of the alternate route.
Church service will not be affected. Alternate routes for bicyclists and pedestrians will remain in place, and transit service will be maintained. Solid waste collection will occur as normal, but residents are encouraged not to overfill dumpsters during the weekend.
Project information is available at tosv.com/566/Brush-Creek-Culvert-Reconstruction
.
Alpine Bank gets green accolade
Alpine Bank has been recognized as a Gold-level member of the Colorado Green Business Network, according to a press release. The network is a voluntary program that encourages, supports and rewards superior environmental performers that go beyond the requirements of environmental regulations and move toward the goal of operational sustainability. This is the 16th consecutive year Alpine Bank has been a Gold-level member of Colorado Green Business Network and its predecessor, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s Environmental Leadership Program.
“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Colorado Green Business Network,” said Glen Jammaron, chairman of Alpine Bank, in a statement. “We are committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and doing our part to protect the environment. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees.”