Mac and cheese lovers, today’s your day.
Mactoberfest, formerly known as Mac & Cheese Fest, will be held from 1-3 p.m. today on the “restaurant row” block on East Hopkins Avenue between Monarch and Mill streets.
According to an announcement from the city, “This event aims to celebrate Aspen's culinary scene and foster community connections through a universally loved dish, mac & cheese.”
Restaurants will be serving samples of their own twist of the popular dish. A Beer Garden will be set up for thirsty patrons of legal age. Laura Werlin, a James Bard award-winning author of six books on cheese known as the “Cheese Lady,” will determine the VIP Judge Winner, with the victors to be announced during a ceremony that will close out Mactoberfest.
"The return of Mactoberfest is a momentous occasion for our city,” said Nancy Lesley, the city’s director of special events. “It's a revival of a treasured tradition that unifies Aspen’s residents and visitors alike. And while this year promises to be special, let's just say we're already cooking up something groundbreaking for 2024 that you won't want to miss."
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own spoons “to contribute to the event's sustainability goals,” said the city’s announcement.
Unload your e-waste today at Marolt parking lot
If you’re doing some fall house cleaning today or want to unload some technology, the city of Aspen will be collecting electronic waste from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parking lot at the Marolt seasonal housing complex, located at 100 Marolt Place and off Castle Creek Drive.
E-waste can be almost anything with a plug or battery, such as computers, printers, televisions and cellphones.
Event guidelines are as follows:
Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff assist with the collection process.
E-waste from businesses will not be accepted but can be recycled for a fee at the Pitkin County Landfill during operating hours.
Items not accepted at the event include smoke detectors, batteries, mercury bulbs, refrigerators, large appliances, A/C units, thermostats, smoke/CO2 detectors, batteries, light bulbs and items containing hazardous chemicals.
For more details, visit aspen.gov/ewaste.
Smith bridge reopens ahead of schedule
The Smith bridge re-opened Friday afternoon nearly one week ahead of schedule, county officials said.
Work began to replace the deteriorating asphalt Tuesday and was expected to finish on Sept. 14, but the job was shortened after workers noticed that the timber bridge deck was in better condition than expected and didn’t require repairs, according to officials.
The bridge is located on Smith Hill Way and links Highway 82 to Upper River and McLain Flats roads. The bridge was repaved by Contractor Frontier Paving.
More work on Smith bridge is set to begin Sept. 18. The repair and maintenance work will not close the bridge, but there will be a single-late closure and traffic delays of up to 10 minutes. The same type of work will be done on the Old Snowmass bridge on Lower River Road, also on Sept. 18.
Dolinsek Gardens dedication ceremony set for Sept. 14
The city will inaugurate Dolinsek Gardens from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 14.
The public park is situated at 619 S. Monarch St, on an important .75-acre parcel of land that was donated by the late John and Josephine Dolinsek.
The conception of Dolinsek Gardens was fueled by the desire to honor siblings John and Josephine Dolinsek's generous bequest. They dedicated their family’s property at the base of Aspen Mountain to the city, stipulating its development as a public park with no commercial usage.
The city’s landscape architect and construction manager, Michael Tunte, said in a statement: "This park is more than a green space — it's a living tribute to the Dolinsek family's contribution to our city. By preserving existing trees and incorporating family elements, we aim to honor their legacy and create a space that allows the public to truly appreciate what can be achieved when land is used thoughtfully. Our goal is to create something magical that will stand as a testament to the Dolinsek family, Aspen's history and provide a gateway to the mountain."
The park will connect with Lift One and Willoughby Parks, resulting in 1.5 acres of uninterrupted parkland.