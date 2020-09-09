Impacts from the wintry weather blast that arrived in the region Tuesday will continue to be felt today as the wet storm continues to move through the area.
As had been warned previously, I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will close if there is moderate, heavy or extreme rains in the canyon, said Elise Thatcher, CDOT spokeswoman.
Independence Pass will see weekday single lane closures for rockfall mitigation with traffic alternating from mileposts 59 to 62 through September, according to CDOT. There will be full closures during the end of September and into early and mid-October, according to a recent announcement.
At all times, motorists are expected to be prepared for varying conditions and to check COtrip.org for conditions and closures.
Imagine ‘Jazz on a Summer’s Day’
Dress for the event (warmly) and enjoy what is considered one of the finest jazz documentaries ever made, when Aspen Film, Aspen Art Museum and Jazz Aspen Snowmass present rooftop screenings of the classic 1959 documentary/concert, “Jazz on a Summer’s Day.”
The film will be shown on the art museum’s rooftop, 637 E. Hyman Ave., on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets run $35 for general admission and $30 for Aspen Film, AAM and JAS members and may be purchased at AspenFilm.org.
Seating is limited to 48 people per night to comply with social distancing and health and safety protocols. Tickets are non-refundable. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; the film will begin at 8 p.m.
Organizers warn there will be no heaters so bringing additional layers and/or a blanket is encouraged. The screening will be held “rain or shine,” according to a statement from Aspen Film.
“Aspen Film is thrilled to be presenting this iconic and defining documentary as an in-person event in the heart of Aspen. I remember this film from the beginning of my career, and the fact that it has been restored and infused with gorgeous, updated color, gave us good reason to bring this back to the big screen, said Susan Wrubel, Aspen Film’s executive and artistic director, in a prepared statement.
“We had been looking to do a live screening outdoors with both the Aspen Art Museum and Jazz Aspen Snowmass and offering this masterpiece against the backdrop of Aspen Mountain feels like the perfect way to wrap up the summer.”
Patrons are asked to email info@aspenfilm.org with seating requests. Table seating can accommodate up to four people and guests may be seated at two tops, four tops and may ask to sit with specific other guests.
Beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase.
“Jazz On a Summer’s Day” was filmed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island and directed by Bert Stern. The line-up of musical talent headlining the festival includes Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, Gerry Mulligan, Chuck Berry, Anita O’Day, Chuck Berry and Dinah Washington. The film closes with a midnight rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer” to usher in Sunday morning, according to the statement.
Grizzly Creek change of command
On Wednesday, the Upper Colorado River Fire Type 3 Organization is scheduled to assume command of the Grizzly Creek Fire outside Glenwood Springs.
The team was set Tuesday to shadow the Alaska Incident Management Team, who took control of the fire two weeks ago from the initial Type 1 Responders, the Great Basin Incident Management Team. That Type 1 team started shortly after the fire erupted Aug. 10.
“The teams are working closely with management agencies to ensure a smooth transition as priorities shift from suppression to suppression repair,” according to a statement issued Tuesday.
Grizzly Creek Fire containment reached 91% yesterday and the number of personnel working on the 32,464-acre fire has dropped to 383. According to the statement, one helicopter, six crews, 21 engines, six excavators, five dozers, one “smidgin” and three water tenders were working on the fire.
The Type 3 team will work with the Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team, composed of resource specialists. They will determine and if necessary “implement emergency treatments to stabilize burned areas and watersheds.”
“Flood After Fire” webinar is today
The city of Glenwood Springs hosts an informational webinar on today entitled “Flood After Fire,” It starts at 6 p.m. and is meant to assist property owners who may be at increased risk of flash floods and mudflows in the wake of the Grizzly Creek Fire.
There will be speakers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Flood Insurance Program, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, and the Forest Service featured. Find the link and more information at the city of Glenwood Springs’ agenda page at cogs.us/129/Agendas-Minutes.
“It is important for property owners to be aware of the very real risks that come after a wildfire. The impacts of a wildfire on flooding can occur immediately, or they can take a few years, said Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes.
“The city is taking action now to educate residents on how to protect themselves and their property or business. I am proud of the coordinated recovery response that is taking place and hope the community utilizes this opportunity to be informed and avoid further tragedy,” Godes said.