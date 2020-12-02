New downtown Glenwood Springs recycling center to open next week
The city of Glenwood Springs’ new recycling center will open to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 8, reestablishing a convenient recycling center downtown. The South Canyon Landfill recycling center is currently closed while equipment is moved to the new location. The city will hold an official on-location ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday at 3 p.m.
The new site, located adjacent to the Rio Grande Trail at 13th Street and Pitkin Avenue, features a drive-thru configuration. The hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The landfill will continue to have a small recycle container located at the scale house for use during the shutdown and will remain in place after the move for use by landfill patrons.
Funding for this project came in part from the Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity grant program, which is administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Valley View brings on new hand and wrist surgeon
Valley View Hospital announced Tuesday that hand and wrist surgeon Michael Potter will join the ValleyOrtho team.
“A board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic hand surgeon, Dr. Potter provides specialty care of all conditions of the hand and upper extremity, including trauma and problems of the wrist and elbow. He also provides on-call care for lower extremity trauma and general orthopedic issues,” explains a press release.
Potter joins the ValleyOrtho team at Valley View, which comprises Ferdinand “Tito” Liotta, MD; Christopher George, MD; Michael Grillot, MD; Chad Mahan, MD; Noel Armstrong, DPM; Tomas Pevny, MD; and Mark Purnell, MD.
He will see patients out of Valley View in Glenwood Springs, Eagle Healthcare in Eagle, Silt Healthcare in Silt and Willits Healthcare in Basalt. The team’s areas of expertise include knee, hip, shoulder, sports medicine, joint replacement and revisions, hand, wrist and elbow.
Potter comes to Valley View most recently from Charlottesville, Virginia, where he practiced hand and orthopedic surgery at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for the last five years. He did fellowship training in hand and upper extremity surgery at Stanford University and completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Utah.