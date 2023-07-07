Jim Crown was spending his 70th birthday at the Woody Creek racetrack on June 25, taking turns with his son-in-law driving a race car to see who could turn in the fastest laps, when tragedy struck.
That’s according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office accident report relating to his death, compiled by three deputies. The report says Crown and his son-in-law had been racing in the morning at the racetrack, formally known as Aspen Motorsports Park. In the afternoon, just before 2:20 p.m., Crown again took the wheel of a Spec Race powered by a Toyota MR-2 engine rated at 165 horsepower, shortly after having lunch.
Crown was by himself on the track, “racing against the clock for time,” the report states.
“Prior to crashing, J. Crown had been traveling very fast down the back straightaway on the racetrack,” the report says, citing witness interviews.
An employee and driving instructor at the track told deputies that Crown “locked up the brakes on the Spec, skidded straight into the curve (on the west side of the track), ran into the gravel bed, and collided with tires covering the concrete barrier. The concrete barrier was dislodged, the Spec then shot out to the left and landed at the position of rest,” the report states.
Another portion of the report says, “When the race car traveled through the gravel trap, it hit the tire barricade with such force that it came off the ground a few feet as it recoiled backwards and spun around.”
The race car suffered extensive damage to the front end. Crown was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the report adds.
The sheriff’s office report doesn’t address the possible speed at the time of the crash. The website autolist.com says average horsepower is between 180 and 200, so it doesn’t appear that the car Crown was driving was particularly high performance, given the report’s information that the vehicle was rated at 165 horsepower.
Colorado State Patrol troopers also investigated the accident but the agency’s report wasn’t immediately available. Racetrack employees said Crown was a prior customer who was familiar with the facility.
Racetrack employees and Crown family members rushed to Crown’s car and found that he suffered trauma to his head. First responders arrived on the scene a short time after the crash and attempted life-saving efforts that were unsuccessful, the report says. Crown was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputies wrote that Crown’s son-in-law, who had driven the same car, “reported that the car had handled normally and there were no issues with the steering, handling or brakes. Aspen Motorsports Park staff had informed them earlier in the day that the car had just gotten new brakes. (The son-in-law) stated that the brakes had been working fine; however, they were somewhat stiff and the brake pedal had to be pressed firmly.”
Crown was a member of the Chicago family that has diverse interests ranging from ownership of Aspen Skiing Co. to a major interest in General Dynamics. He was managing partner of SkiCo.
The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office ruled that the manner of death was an accident and that multiple blunt force trauma was evident.