A short stretch of the Roaring Fork River at Basalt will be closed to all floaters from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30 as a contractor for Pitkin County government undertakes the next phase of improvements to the Roaring Fork Whitewater Park.
A 250-yard boardwalk will be installed between Fisherman’s Park and the whitewater park. It will weave through a riparian zone on the north bank of the Roaring Fork River, providing a nice walk for the public and an enticing outdoor educational opportunity for the nearby Basalt elementary and middle schools.
“The ecologically diverse area hosts a number of interesting natural features, including a still-functioning seasonal overflow channel of the river,” said a news release from the Pitkin County Healthy Rivers program, which oversees the whitewater park. “The boardwalk design is intended to leverage the area’s educational potential while minimizing disturbance to the landscape.”
The boardwalk will be constructed on river cobble and the path will minimize cutting down trees, Quinn Donnelly, an engineer with the Carbondale firm River Restoration, told Pitkin County commissioners on Tuesday.
“I think this is going to be great,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said about the project.
Donnelly said “three or four” large cottonwood trees must be felled for another part of the project, which features enhancements to the Fisherman’s Park area. The contractor will improve the boat ramp and eddy area. In addition, boat staging at Fisherman’s Park and parking areas along Two Rivers Road will be enhanced.
Donnelly said contractors also will undertake some tweaks to the in-water features at the whitewater park. Boulders and other materials have been placed to create two waves for kayakers, rafters and other whitewater adventurers. There have been persistent complaints that at least one of the waves is too challenging and that refinements are needed to reduce risks and improve safety.
Donnelly told commissioners that new boulders will be added to the upstream wave feature to change its dynamics. The lower wave is pretty well dialed in, he said.
A contractor will remove cobble that accumulated between the two wave features during a brief peak flow in the 2019 runoff season, Donnelly said.
Construction costs are estimated to be $658,000. The boardwalk portion of the project will be partially funded by a $350,000 Local Government Grant awarded by Great Outdoors Colorado in 2019. The Healthy Rivers program will fund the remainder.
River Restoration engineered the Fisherman’s Park improvements and created the maintenance plan for the whitewater park. Diggin It Riverworks of Basalt will construct the project. The Aspen-based firm Bluegreen designed the boardwalk.
The in-stream work must be completed by the end of September to minimize ecological impacts on the river. The other work will wrap up by the end of the year.
Construction staging will occur at Fisherman’s Park. The work will require periodic traffic impacts on Two Rivers Road at the park. The Fisherman’s Park boat ramp and eddy will be inaccessible during some of the construction. Signs will be placed along the river upstream from the project to warn that the stretch is closed during the in-stream work.
The Healthy Rivers program is continuing to plan how to complete features such as wave-side seating, a bathroom, changing room, improved parking and emergency access.
“Pitkin County put those plans out to construction bid, as a separate project, in June 2022,” the program’s news release said. “The bid process generated much interest but no bids. Healthy Rivers staff are evaluating how best to proceed with the project.”