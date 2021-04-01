Perhaps if more people wore tin-foil hats to match their on-mountain outfits, all of this could have been avoided.
But unfortunately, fur doesn’t protect against radiation as effectively as foil, and so public health officials are panicking as evidence emerges of another crisis: microwave radiation exposure.
“It was THE fashion trend this ski season,” Piktin County Manager John Pheasant said. “They were everywhere — there was a whole social media phenomenon about it. Unfortunately, nobody thought about the larger repercussions.”
Toward the end of the winter season, Aspen Gully Hospital reported a major uptick in patients displaying all the regular symptoms of microwave radiation exposure: concentration dysfunction, memory changes, loss of body weight, restlessness and irritability. It took awhile before medical professionals accurately diagnosed the real culprit.
“In the hospital, we see the impacts of the, er, ‘Aspen lifestyle’ pretty frequently,” AGH emergency room physician Kimiko Lovin said. “Binge drinking, stimulant abuse, you name it. A lot of these symptoms were already recognizable to us, we just didn’t immediately recognize that which I hope will go down as just a fad could have caused such collective distress in the community.”
Distress is right, say a number of wearied restaurant and hospitality workers.
“Wait, you mean those ridiculous outfits are the reason that — woman — screamed at me for there being gluten in her cookie and her coffee not being exactly 100.2 degrees?” exclaimed Patty Tagalon, an exasperated barista at Utopia Bakery. “She made me cry! Leave it to a microwave to overheat a situation.”
Indeed, the tales of disoriented, quick-to-anger, microwave-wearing tourists — and even some locals — were rampant in the high-end hotels, too.
One butler, Clarence (“I was so inspired by the mayor, I went with one name, too,” he said upon moving to Aspen from Lansing, Michigan), at the Saint Norges hotel quietly wept as he recounted his mistreatment at the hands of a guest staying in the palatial suite.
“It was a mistake,” he said, lips quivering. “I tried to provide a bespoke Five-Star, Five-Diamond™ experience. I swear he said ‘Dom,’ but when I brought it up, he started shrieking that he only drinks Vroom. He started shaking and spraying it at me, shouting, ‘Does this feel like Cloud 12 to you?!’ I was almost fired for staining my uniform.”
At that point, Clarence broke down in sobs.
“Now that I know he was really just sick, I feel bad for him,” he added.
That same guest was later spotted in the hotel bar, squaring off with another microwaver. The two men were each pointing their metal credit cards — black, of course — at one another threateningly.
“It was like watching Peeps joust,” the bartender later commented.