A year after the Aspen Music Festival was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, conductor Nicholas McGegan is one of many international musicians itching to return to the mountains and get back to business.
McGegan, a world-renowned conductor who makes his home in Berkeley, California, will return to the Aspen Music Festival stage for two nights this week and next. He will conduct the Aspen Chamber Symphony tonight and “A Baroque Evening With Nicholas McGegan” on Wednesday night.
Originally from England and an alumni of Oxford and Cambridge universities, McGegan has been conducting orchestras and symphonies at the Aspen Musical Festival for more than 20 years. In between trips to the mountains every summer, he has also conducted across the U.S. at institutions such as the Juilliard School and Harvard University, as well as internationally across Europe, Canada, New Zealand and Asia. He has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including a declaration of Nicholas McGegan Day by the mayor of San Francisco in recognition of his work with Philharmonia.
The most exciting thing for McGegan about returning to Aspen this year is the chance to finally reunite with his friends after more than a year apart, he said. The Aspen Music Festival is special every year, but this time it feels extra special after missing a festival in 2020.
“It’s part of an annual cycle — we do certain things at Thanksgiving, certain things at Christmas, and then Aspen is July,” he said. “To miss it out, I felt sort of deprived last year, not just deprived of what all musicians were deprived of because we weren’t working, but also not seeing my pals or being here.”
After a period of not working between March and August of last year, McGegan said he was very lucky to be able to conduct concerts over livestream beginning last fall. He conducted live concerts in Houston, where the in-person audience was socially distanced in a huge hall that could seat about 2,000 people. The other half of the audience tuned in from all over the world via the Internet.
“You could be playing in Seattle or Dallas, and there’s people tuning in who have never heard that symphony. Or say you’re my age, you can have your grandkids tune in and watch it without having to be quiet the whole time,” McGegan said.
One of the positive things to come out of the pandemic was the ability to perform and watch concerts from anywhere, he said. While it’s great to be able to return to a degree of normalcy, he hopes that virtual concerts won’t go away completely.
In Aspen, McGegan and the string musicians on stage will be wearing masks, and audience members will be asked to follow COVID guidelines at the venue. Those who have been fully vaccinated will be seated in one section, and those who have not will be seated in another section where social distancing will be encouraged. McGegan, who will also enjoy a concert from the audience on Saturday for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, said that despite the changes, there’s nothing like being able to experience a concert in person.
“For the audience, I think they feel pretty much like we do,” he said. “It’s just great to be taking part in a live concert with real people clapping — or we hope they’ll be clapping.”
Tonight, McGegan will be joined onstage by Julia Bullock, a classical singer from St. Louis, and Stephen Waarts, an internationally acclaimed violinist. The theme of the evening will be diversity, McGegan said, featuring an overture by French-Caribbean composer Joseph Bologne and a series of Indian-inspired Hindu poems, sung by Bullock. The pieces will take listeners on a trip to India and France, he said, adding that working with the two soloists has been great fun, especially conducting next to Bullock.
“I’m the luckiest guy because I stand right next to her while she sings, and her husband has to sit in the audience. That is pure heaven,” McGegan said. “Stephen is a marvelous violinist. He’s playing the Mozart with nothing but joy. He plays them beautifully.”
He added that it’s special to be able to meet Waarts and Bullock, whom he has never worked with before, but knows of through mutual friends.
“In the music world, even if you’ve never met before you’re bound to know each other. It’s a very tiny world. Even though I’ve not made music with either of them it’s like we already know each other,” he said.
As for the orchestra playing behind the soloists, each instrument section will consist of one professional musician and one student, which McGegan said is extremely rare. Most orchestras either consist of only professionals or only students, but not in Aspen.
“Very often, the students will actually not have played the music before,” McGegan said. “When you’re with a professional musician it might be their 30th time with a piece, but a student’s probably never played it so you’ve got that enthusiasm of the unknown, and that’s catching in a good way. It makes rehearsals very energetic.”
The orchestra on Wednesday night will be much smaller, with only six or seven core musicians playing behind a series of soloists. The setlist will feature four Bach concertos, each showcasing a separate instrument, so no two sound the same. McGegan said listeners should pay special attention to the final piece, which boasts a harpsichord solo, which back in the day was played by Bach himself. The pieces were written in the 1720s, McGegan said, when the harpsichord was fairly new and Bach would have been trying to find a job — thus he took the opportunity to show off with a solo.
“You never think of this music as having been written by normal-looking humans just like us,” he said.
Ticket information for the shows can be found at aspenmusicfestival.com. Each performance will last 75 minutes with no intermission in light of COVID guidelines.