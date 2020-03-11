The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed six additional presumptive cases of coronavirus in Pitkin County, bringing the total number to nine.
The number of local cases rose after officials reported that six of seven tests that were still pending had come back positive, on top of three positive tests reported Wednesday morning. The result of the remaining test is still pending.
A total of 10 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Pitkin County, all of whom had contact with the Australian tourist who subsequently tested positive for the novel virus-caused disease after she returned to her home country last week. Out of the 18 people who were confirmed contacts with the woman, officials initially reported 13 who had shown COVID-19 symptoms were being tested.
However, three of those 13 declined to take a test, Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann clarified Wednesday afternoon.
“They’ve been compliant around self isolation,” she said of everyone showing symptoms, including the three that refused testing. “As far as I know, they understand what’s going on and understand that this is the process in what’s happening at a global level.”
Until Wednesday afternoon, when test results confirmed the presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, the people awaiting those results were under a voluntary quarantine; however, once the results confirmed presence of coronavirus, a state-issued mandatory isolation policy came into effect.
“Every isolation and quarantine order is different, just to be clear on that,” Koenemann said. “Standard protocol is from the 14 days from your last date of exposure that you’re under isolation, then there’s a process after that that you can be released from isolation.”
While each case is different — and those in mandated isolation will have to test negative twice for COVID-19 before the order is lifted — the Aspen cases, assuming everyone overcomes the disease, will likely be released around March 17-18, she continued.
Local public health officials are currently checking in with the isolated patients via telephone.
“I think that’s a public health concern, just checking in to see how they’re doing,” Koenemann said. “These are folks in our community that are sick, and they’re away from home. It’s got to be a little stressful emotionally and just in general for them, so we’re really trying to take a really compassionate approach … in making sure they have the medication they need and access to food. These are people we care about and we want to get better in our community, so we’re going to do everything we can to support them in a trying time.”
In addition to remaining in contact with the individuals who tested presumptively positive, the Pitkin County Incident Management Team also is communicating with the local properties impacted, though the statement did not specify those properties.
“Systems are in place to address the needs of the affected individuals. The property managers have been given information on how to protect themselves and proper cleaning procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” according to a Pitkin County press release.
Aspen Valley Hospital, which on Tuesday released an announcement about precautions the entity is taking, will be limiting non-essential access to all locations to help limit exposure to COVID-19, effective Wednesday.
Eagle County, too, is reporting three presumptive positive cases as of Tuesday.
“The patient is an Eagle County man in his 30s, [and] an investigation is underway,” according to a press release from Eagle County. “The case is presumptive positive, which means test results haven’t yet been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
County and state officials declined on Tuesday and Wednesday to clarify if any of those cases exist in the Roaring Fork Valley portion of Eagle County, which includes El Jebel and parts of Basalt.
“Our public health department is not currently releasing their locations within the county,” Eagle County communications director Kris Widlak said in a Wednesday email. “The investigative process is designed to protect patient privacy, while also ensuring everyone who has had close contact with a patient be notified.”
Aspen a ‘hot spot’
Gov. Jared Polis gave a statewide update on the coronavirus situation on Wednesday evening, a day during which the number of cases across Colorado essentially doubled, from 16 to 33.
“This will get worse before it gets better. Six days ago, we announced our first case of COVID-19 in Colorado. Yesterday, I announced a state of emergency in the state of Colorado,” he said.
Since then, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus and the COVID-19 respiratory disease it causes a pandemic although such a distinction pertains explicitly to the ailment’s spread, not its severity, experts emphasized Wednesday.
Of those 16 new cases, nine are in Pitkin County; the pending test result is the sole unknown in Colorado, and Polis said during his address that the state is treating the pending result as though it will be a positive.
“We’ve been able to identify what we’ve labeled a hot spot,” Polis said of Pitkin County.
The number of cases announced Wednesday puts Aspen as the city with the largest number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases in the state. The situation has been dubbed “limited community spread,” which is an important distinction from limited person-to-person spread.
“Limited community spread (or transmission) means there are cases and outbreaks in certain communities where people became infected, and we are unable to identify the source,” according to a CDPHE release.
Polis pointed to the Pitkin County outbreak — which so far has been tied to a singular travel group from Australia — as an example of how easily COVID-19 can be spread.
“A single person can spread this virus to tens, dozens of individuals, and that’s what we’ve appeared to see in Pitkin County,” he said.
In acknowledgement that the higher-risk populations are those older than 60 years old — though Koenemann noted that some organizations specify 65 years old as “elderly” and at-risk — and those with existing health conditions such as diabetes, Polis made a call to action that those people not travel to the high country regions of the Western Slope.
“I’m advising these communities to advise elderly to avoid unnecessary high-country travel, particularly because of the lack of healthcare capacities of hospitals and ventilators,” he said.
Currently, Aspen Valley Hospital has five ventilators and 100 coronavirus test kits, though AVH Chief Executive Marketing Officer Jennifer Slaughter confirmed Wednesday that another 400 have been ordered.
Similarly, the state has ramped up efforts to increase testing capacity by partnering with private laboratories. While there was previously a 160 cap on the number of tests the state was able to process, a private, drive-up lab in Lowry that only opened Wednesday processed about 160 tests alone — and those tested were second-tier threats, Polis said.
“This will give us very important data about the overall dispersal of the virus in the Denver metropolitan region,” he said of private coronavirus tests. “With 33 positives out of 300 [across the state], those 300 were heavily prioritized for testing, meaning they were found to be very likely to have it. Even so, you’re talking only 10 percent or 11 percent that tested positive. Those 160 [tested in Lowry], many of them are one level down. If they were close to 10 percent, that would mean the virus is more prevalent in our area than previously thought. It’s very important to learn about the dispersal from these results.”