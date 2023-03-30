The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the man who rented a cabin that burned Sunday in the Frying Pan Valley after a search of the rubble failed to lead to a recovery of remains.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release that it entered Michael Kevin Leese into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has hazel eyes and blond hair.
Leese, 58, was last seen on Saturday, March 25, the day before the fire.
“The investigation did not lead to the recovery of Leese and now the investigation into Leese’s whereabouts has shifted to an ongoing missing person case,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators used their hands, small tools and a cadaver dog as they methodically dug through the wreckage of the cabin. With the amount of destruction, the official cause is unable to be determined. There is no evidence to suggest foul play.”
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue was called to 7104 Frying Pan Road at 6:42 a.m. Sunday when a neighbor heard the crackling of the structure fire. The cabin, roughly 1,000 square feet, was completely engulfed when firefighters arrived a short time later.
The site on the south side of Frying Pan Road and the river was inaccessible because the driveway was narrow and covered in snow and ice. The fire was allowed to burn. The cabin was located about 7 miles east of Basalt. No other structures were damaged.
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson said at the time that he assumed there was a fatality in the blaze. He said the renter had been seen at the site the day before. However, now it has shifted to a missing person case.
Anyone with knowledge of Leese’s whereabouts is urged to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 970-328-8530.