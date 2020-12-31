A three-vehicle crash between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale sent three people to the hospital and shut down Colorado Highway 82 eastbound Wednesday morning and into the afternoon.
Colorado State Patrol was notified of the crash at 8:08 a.m., according to CSP Public Information Officer Trooper Josh Lewis.
According to Lewis, the crash involved a 2013 Chevy, a 2015 Buick and a third vehicle.
Lewis did not have information concerning the third vehicle’s make or model.
A 57-year-old female was transported to Valley View Hospital with serious injuries due to Wednesday’s crash according to Lewis.
As of the Aspen Daily News’ print deadline, Colorado State Patrol had not yet released the cause of Wednesday morning’s crash or the names of those involved. While CSP was the lead agency responding to the incident, it also received assistance from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District and the Glenwood Springs Fire Department.
“We responded with an engine and two ambulances, with 10 personnel,” Jenny Cutright, Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District public information officer, said in an email. “[Glenwood Springs Fire Department] also responded with an ambulance, as we needed a third ambulance.”
A spokesperson for Valley View Hospital did not immediately respond to a request for additional information Wednesday.
Wednesday morning’s three-vehicle wreck closed Highway 82’s eastbound lanes for over four hours as traffic was rerouted onto County Road 154.
According to CDOT Region 3 Communications Manager Elise Thatcher, both of Colorado Highway 82’s eastbound lanes were closed at 8:25 a.m. and did not reopen until 12:41 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
“There was a sign in the median that was hit,” Thatcher said in an email. “No road or light damage.”
Colorado State Patrol is expected to release more information concerning Wednesday morning’s crash.