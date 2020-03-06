Aspen Skiing Co.-owned lodging properties will be giving any guests who cancel their trip because of coronavirus concerns the option to use a credit for their reservations up to a year from the date of the cancellation.
The local ski resort operator, which also runs The Little Nell, Residences at The Little Nell and Limelight Hotels, has “seen a handful of cancellations and [we] have been fielding questions from guests,” says a company statement provided to the Aspen Daily News on Thursday.
Those who want to cancel trips planned for the remainder of the ski season can rebook for another time within a year at no penalty. Company spokesman Jeff Hanle said SkiCo will decide at a later date, depending on how conditions evolve, whether to extend the policy to trips booked for this summer.
The statement emphasized that the “health and safety of our employees and guests are our top concern” and that SkiCo has “been in contact with the local medical community and Pitkin County Public Health teams and will continue to work with this group on coordinating our messaging to employees and guests as needed.”
Ski products, such as lift tickets, lessons and rentals paid for in advance have always been and continue to be refundable if they are not used as planned, company officials said.
Conveners of some of the summer season’s largest events on Thursday all said that they are not making any scheduling changes or cancellations at this point, but are closely monitoring the situation and are taking their cues from public health officials.
“The plans for this summer’s Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Ideas Health scheduled to take place in late June are well underway, and we look forward to hosting our speakers and attendees here in Aspen,” Cristal Logan, vice president for community programs and engagement at the Aspen Institute, wrote in an email.
“The health and safety of our staff and participants is our highest priority,” she wrote. “Therefore we are actively monitoring both the government guidance on the recent outbreak of coronavirus, as well as the best practices of other convening organizations. Our current plans to move forward with this event are based on this information. If the situation changes and we cannot host these events safely, we will adjust our plans and keep everyone informed of those decisions along the way.”
Jim Horowitz, CEO of Jazz Aspen Snowmass, said his organization also is monitoring the situation but has not made any changes regarding its schedule of events this summer. That schedule includes a June festival featuring jazz acts at many venues, the JAS Cafe series that runs throughout the summer and the Labor Day Experience that brings some 10,000 spectators a day to Snowmass Village over the late-summer holiday weekend.
“Of course we are following it,” Horowitz said, referencing the spread of the respiratory disease that has infected nearly 100,000 worldwide and caused more than 3,300 deaths. The virus spreads like the flu and, according to one Chinese study, around 80% of those who contract it do not have serious symptoms.
A spokesperson for the Food & Wine Classic, a signature local event that takes place in mid-June that attracts thousands to town, also said the event is “scheduled to take place as planned.”
The Aspen Music Festival and School, which brings hundreds of students and faculty to Aspen for an eight-week program of instruction and performance, also is monitoring the situation.
Laura Smith, communications director for the music festival, said that “at this point, all AMFS activities are proceeding normally.”
“We are in touch with the public health authorities and will follow their recommendations on public health-related issues, including travel restrictions. Don’t know where things will be in late June, but we will be ready for any eventuality,” Smith wrote in an email. She added that students are not yet enrolled for the summer and the process is still underway.
“Of course, no one will be able to travel here from a country with a travel ban,” she wrote.
AMFS president Alan Fletcher further noted that the vast majority of foreign national students that participate in the music festival and school are already in the U.S., attending college. Out of some 650 students, in a typical year, roughly 20 to 30 need visas, he said.
“We are absolutely going to follow whatever the public health guidance is at the time of travel,” he said.
The Department of Veterans Affairs this week announced that it was canceling its annual Winter Sports Clinic, which is held in late March, centered on Snowmass Ski Area but involving sites around the valley.
“While the Centers for Disease Control still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, VA made this decision out of an abundance of caution,” says a statement from event planners within the department.
On Thursday, resort travel tracking firm Destimetrics released a four-page memo on “the economy and travel,” outlining the potential impacts on travel destinations of an economic slowdown combined with the spread of coronavirus.
“With 62% of guests traveling to Destimetrics’ client destinations by air, and 21% of all guests traveling by air internationally, doubtless the mountain and beach subcategories of destination travel will be impacted,” the memo says.
Global markets are spooked and the coronavirus spread has exposed and exacerbated unrelated underlying weaknesses, the memo says.
The memo also raises the question of “moral imperative.”
“Is there a time at which the element of social responsibility of not bringing people together in one place becomes more important societally than driving business? That question is rhetorical until some unforeseen time when epidemic conditions present themselves in this country, but it is an interesting one.”