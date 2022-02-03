Ninth Judicial District Attorney Jefferson Cheney announced Wednesday that his office will not seek criminal charges in the death of 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos.
Estifanos died last September after falling approximately 110 feet on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. According to an accident investigation report completed by the Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety, the ride’s operator “did not notice” Estifanos was sitting on top of both of her seatbelts. The report also said a control system provided an alert to the safety issue.
The state report concluded that Estifanos’ death was the result of “multiple operator errors” that were largely attributable to inadequate training at the adventure park.
Cheney, who serves as district attorney for Garfield, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties, called Estifanos’ death “untimely and tragic” but ruled out criminal charges in a formal decision that was made on Jan. 25. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office performed the primary investigation of the fatal incident and based upon its findings, Cheney believed the “potential crimes” committed were either criminally negligent homicide or manslaughter.
With respect to homicide, state statute defines criminal negligence as “a failure to perceive, through a gross deviation from the standard of reasonable care, a substantial and unjustifiable risk that death will result from certain conduct.” Per state statute, an individual commits manslaughter if they “recklessly” cause the death of another person or aids them to commit suicide.” Under Colorado’s criminal code, a person acts recklessly when they consciously disregard “a substantial and unjustifiable risk that a result will occur or that a circumstance exists.”
“After considering all of the information provided to me, I conclude that the Office of the District Attorney cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt any one person or entity acted with criminal negligence or was criminally reckless beyond a reasonable doubt,” Cheney said in a statement.
Cheney did not return a request for further comment Wednesday.
In a statement issued through attorney Dan Caplis, Estifanos’ parents said both Cheney and the adventure park treated their daughter’s life as “cheap and meaningless.”
“We never wanted the people who killed our daughter to go to jail. But for the DA to let them off with nothing says our daughter’s life was worth nothing. Justice should be equal. Our little girl should matter as much as a big corporation,” the Estifanos family said in its statement.
“What a terrible message to send. That in Glenwood Springs someone can recklessly kill a child and not even get a ticket,” the statement continued.
When Cheney ran for district attorney in 2016, the owner of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park — Steve Beckley — was among those who contributed to his campaign. Beckley and his wife and business partner, Jeanne, each contributed $400 to Cheney’s election campaign in October 2016, according to Colorado Secretary of State campaign finance reports.
The Beckleys, however, were not listed as financial contributors to Cheney’s reelection campaign in 2020 when he was unopposed.
“We continue to offer our condolences to the Estifanos family,” Beckley said in a prepared statement provided by the adventure park. “I am so sorry for their loss and while I understand that my words cannot touch their grief, my heart continues to ache for them.”
Beckley went on to say that safety “is and always has been” the park’s top priority and cited the “more than 10 million safe rides” that had occurred at the park over the last 15 years.
“One accident is one too many, and we are taking steps to be sure that nothing like that can ever happen again,” Beckley said. “In regard to the sheriff’s department’s report and district attorney’s findings, we appreciate their hard work as well as the work of the Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety Amusement Rides and Devices Division.”
Beckley did not return a call seeking further comment on Wednesday.
“We want the full truth. We want justice for our daughter. We want to protect others. The criminal system failed our daughter. We will now go to civil court and prove it on our own,” the Estifanos family said.