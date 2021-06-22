It wasn’t long before every seat was taken in the Garfield County commissioners’ meeting room on Monday afternoon.
However, the dozens of people who showed up both in person and virtually for Monday’s public hearing will have to wait, at least until Tuesday, to let their voices be heard concerning Ascendigo’s controversial proposal for the rural Missouri Heights’ area.
Ascendigo Autism Services, a Carbondale-based nonprofit organization, has proposed the development of an “educational facility” on a 126-acre piece of property situated about seven miles east of Carbondale and four miles northwest of El Jebel in Garfield County. Ascendigo’s educational facility would include a camp, therapeutic facilities and equestrian facilities intended to support individuals with autism.
According to Ascendigo’s proposal, 63 acres of the rural parcel in question would be developed and the other half would be left as open space.
Specifically, Ascendigo’s proposal calls for construction of a 6,800-square-foot base-camp facility for registration and meal service, two separate 8,500-square-foot sleeping quarters for up to 24 campers and 48 staff members (combined), a 14,000-square-foot activity barn, a 3,500-square-foot home for the residence of an on-site staff family and a 1,700-square-foot guest cabin for rental use.
During Monday’s public hearing, opponents of Ascendigo’s proposal questioned whether the development would be an “educational facility” as it claimed or a summer camp disguised as one.
Attorneys and representatives on behalf of Keep Missouri Heights Rural, a nonprofit that’s publicly opposed to Ascendigo’s proposal, pointed out how the words “camp, camper or basecamp'' had been used “84 times” in Ascendigo’s submission to the Board of County Commissioners.
Garfield County’s land use and development code defines an educational facility as “buildings and uses for instruction or research activities associated with an academic institution that has curriculum for technical or vocational training that may be, but is not limited to, kindergarten, elementary, secondary, or higher education, including residential facilities for faculty, staff, and students.”
Keep Missouri Heights Rural’s representatives argued before the board Monday that Ascendigo’s proposal made no mention of offering any “accredited” educational services and highlighted a quote prominently displayed on the nonprofit’s website.
The quote, attributed to Ascendigo founder Sallie Bernard, states, “If your child’s world is just a classroom and endless therapies, he or she will miss out on the range of experiences that foster a well-adjusted adult with a developed self-identity. Sometimes we get so focused on academics, behaviors or speech that we forget our children are people who have an inner life and need diverse experiences just like anyone else.”
In its recommendation to commissioners, Garfield County staff contended that the rural zone district within the county’s land use and development code has a “very broad range of potential uses.” Also, staff maintained that Ascendigo’s educational facility is an “appropriate land use category for the current application.”
The staff report also says that, by definition, an educational facility can include space for housing, food preparation, administrative offices and training events. Following nearly four hours of formal presentations from Ascendigo representatives and then those from the opposition, Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said public comment would begin today (Tuesday) at 8 a.m.
“Thank you very much for all of your attention and your demeanor — very impressive,” Martin said at the conclusion of Monday’s hearing. “We will continue our public input tomorrow.”