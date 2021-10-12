There is currently no estimated time for when Independence Pass will reopen, according to Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy of Operations Parker Lathrop.
Colorado State Patrol requested that the pass be closed after a single-vehicle accident near the summit of the 12,095-foot road in which a man was transported via ambulance to Aspen Valley Hospital with a leg injury Tuesday afternoon, Lathrop said.
Responders from PCSO, Aspen Fire Protection District and Aspen Ambulance all assisted on the call, and the Colorado Department of Transportation closed the pass “once our folks were past the closure gate,” Lathrop continued.
That was at about 1:45 p.m. — at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, a Pitkin Alert notified that Independence Pass, between Highway 82 mile markers 47-72, was closed in both directions due to weather and road conditions.
“Conditions up there are pretty treacherous,” he said.
In the meantime, PCSO officials are encouraging travelers to defer to the CDOT website for updates and alternative routes, at cotrip.org.
This story will be updated.