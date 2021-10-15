Pitkin County’s indoor mask requirement has no expected expiration date, Public Health Planning, Prevention and Partnerships Manager Laryssa Dandeneau said during a Board of Health meeting Thursday.
Under the county’s current public health order which went into effect on Sept. 16, everyone over the age of 2 is required to wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces due to a high COVID-19 transmission rate. The requirement will stay in place until the transmission rate drops to low or moderate for 21 consecutive days, and if the transmission rate moves back to high for five consecutive days, it will be reinstated, Dandeneau said.
“Once our status on the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] COVID data tracker drops into the moderate or low transmission level for 21 consecutive days and the order automatically releases the mask requirement, then masks and proof of vaccination for entry will only be recommended,” she said.
Many businesses in Aspen are complying with the mask requirement by posting signs in their windows informing visitors that entry is not allowed without a face covering. Pitkin County spokesperson Tracy Trulove said that while the county has no way of tracking which businesses are enforcing the order, the county did initially enforce it.
“We did have someone go out a few days after the order went into effect on Sept. 16 and we found really good compliance around most businesses,” she said.
On Monday, businesses became able to apply for participation in the Fully Vaccinated Facility Program, which verifies that 100% of a business’s staff and visitors are fully vaccinated and exempts them from the mask order. Dandeneau said that 24 businesses have been approved and seven more are under review.
Most of the approved businesses are office spaces, gyms, personal spaces and hotel spaces. The Belly Up Aspen also has been approved and was implementing a fully vaccinated policy before the program was launched, Trulove added.
The program is voluntary and businesses must submit an application before becoming exempt from the mask requirement. Not every facility is eligible for approval — ineligible businesses include health care facilities, long-term care facilities, Pre-K-12 schools and child care facilities, youth activities and public transportation hubs and vehicles.
To apply for the program, businesses must visit covid19.pitkincounty.com and submit a copy of a written vaccination policy requiring staff and visitors to be fully vaccinated and proof the business is 100% vaccinated. If approved by the county, the business is required to post signs indicating that proof of vaccination is required for entry.
Like the mask requirement, the program will be in effect until the transmission rate drops to low or moderate and reinstated if transmission rises back to high.
The program is the first step in a Winter Planning Mitigation Strategy, which Public Health Director Jordana Sabella proposed to the board along with a trigger proposal. The plan and proposal indicate what to expect for this winter and what would need to happen in order for more preventive measures to be taken.
“As we look at these winter planning strategies and tools, the point that has been [discussed] today is that we have tools this winter that we didn’t have last winter,” Sabella said. “Vaccination is widespread, booster availability is coming out — either it exists or additional booster capacity is coming out very shortly and we know that this is going to be an incredibly important tool, not only to promote with those that are living here but with those that are coming to visit.”
Between Dec. 1 and May 1, the county will reevaluate the COVID status and determine whether to revisit an event safety plan, a traveler responsibility code and a business plan for 2022. The mitigation proposal also outlines that indoor spaces — with the exception of schools — could be limited to 50% capacity or 100% vaccination or event restrictions if elective surgeries are suspended at Aspen Valley Hospital.
It also says that if hospital capacity rises to the red level, the county could consider a stay-at-home policy, ordering travelers to return home, allowing only essential businesses to operate, canceling all events greater than a household and returning schools to remote learning.
The plan has not yet been approved and the public is encouraged to review the proposal and provide written comment at covid19.pitkincounty.com by clicking on the “Winter Planning Public Comment” tab. Public comment will be accepted until Oct. 31. After public comment is collected, a task force will be created to make a formal recommendation to the health board for its consideration.