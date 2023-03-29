Commuter traffic heading downvalley moves along Highway 82 near the Brush Creek Park and Ride on a recent afternoon. Between 3-6 p.m., the right lane is dedicated for HOV (high-occupancy vehicles) traffic and the left lane is for single travelers, a rule that is confusing to motorists who have been taught that the right lane is for slower traffic. Motorists with no passengers who use the left lane because of the HOV regulation often are chided by faster drivers who honk and wave in an attempt to force them into the right lane.