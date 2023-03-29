The Pitkin County Attorney’s Office has determined that transit sales-tax revenues collected in the upper Roaring Fork Valley cannot be used for enforcement of high-occupancy vehicle regulations on Highway 82.
The attorneys determined that the funds can only be used to enhance public transit, County Public Works Director Brian Pettet informed county commissioners on Tuesday.
The Elected Officials Transportation Committee — comprised of officials from Pitkin County, the city of Aspen and town of Snowmass Village — directed staff members in May 2022 to investigate if sales tax revenues could be used to pay overtime for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol for periodic enforcement of the HOV lanes. The amount of $95,000 was tentatively earmarked.
“In completing our due diligence, (the decision the funds were ineligible) was the opinion of the county attorney,” Pettet said.
The HOV lanes are in place between Basalt and near Buttermilk in the upvalley lanes from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the downvalley lanes. The creation of the HOV was intended to provide an incentive for commuters to ride the bus or carpool. Vehicles with at least two people are authorized to use the HOV lane.
The HOV lanes were designated in the Record of Decision for the expansion of Highway 82 to four lanes in the upper valley in the 1990s. The lanes are something that many motorists love to hate, in part because the high-occupancy vehicles are directed to the right lane while single-occupant vehicles are required to use the left lane. It was arranged that way to accommodate the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, which has bus stops on the right side of the road.
“It is an odd duck as far as HOV lanes go in the country and even in Colorado,” Linda DuPriest, regional transportation director told commissioners.
The designated HOV lane is “never on the right,” DuPriest said. In addition, most HOV lanes require at least three people in a vehicle to qualify. And finally, DuPriest said, most roads with an HOV lane have at least three lanes in total, giving other motorists two lanes for options.
“It’s an imperfect HOV lane to say the least,” DuPriest said of the Highway 82 arrangement.
The news that transit sales-tax funds cannot be used for HOV enforcement triggered different reactions from various commissioners.
“So, I have a big smile on my face,” said Commissioner Steve Child. “It’s often dangerous to drive in the left lane and follow the HOV rules. If you’re driving the speed limit in the left lane, you’re taking your life in your hands during that three hours of the day.”
He noted that many other motorists are exceeding the speed limit so they are usually riding the bumper of any traffic driving the speed limit.
In addition, single-occupant motorists routinely get caught behind slow-moving vehicles such as cement mixers or dump trucks. The single-passenger vehicles merge into the HOV lane temporarily to get around the slowpokes. Pettet said that situation creates a safety concern because of the merging required into the right lane.
Child said he has concluded it is safest to stay in the right lane, drive the speed limit and take a chance getting a ticket for being in the HOV lane. He said he doesn’t want to see increased enforcement of the HOV rules.
Commissioner Patti Clapper said enforcement isn’t a choice. The HOV arrangement is the law just like speed limits are a law. She found the advice by the attorney’s office incredulous.
“You can’t say that the enforcement of the HOV lane, which is kind of designated for buses … ,” Clapper said before cutting herself off in apparent frustration. “I’ll talk to the county attorney’s office.”
She said the $95,000 will have to be found from other sources to beef up enforcement. The other commissioners didn’t fully weigh in. Pettet suggested the issue be taken off the Elected Officials Transportation Committee’s plate and brought back to county commissioners for further discussion at a date to be determined.